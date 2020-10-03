Eagles Dip into Practice Squad as Injuries Mount

The Eagles roster will look much different on Sunday night against the San Francisco 49ers.

Decimated by injury, the team added three practice squad players to the active roster: receiver Travis Fulgham, running back Adrian Killins, and center Luke Juriga.

They placed left tackle (toe) and cornerback Trevor Williams (rib) on Injured Reserve on Saturday.

There were three spots available, however, with rookie WR Jalen Reagor going on IR earlier in the week.

Rookie sixth-round WR Quez Watkins practiced this week after being activated from IR after suffering an upper-body injury during camp, but he was bypassed by Fulgham.

The Eagles also elevated DB Grayland Arnold and WR Deontay Burnett from the PS. This is the second straight week the team will have promoted both Arnold and Burnett for a game.

There is still a slight chance receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside could be active on Sunday night. He made the trip to San Francisco but was listed as doubtful with on Friday’s injury report with a calf injury.

Fulgham is a big target at 6-2, 215, and has some NFL experience, playing in three games with the Lions last year after being drafted in the sixth round out of Old Dominion.

Killins, an UDFA out of Central Florida, was cross-trained between running back and receiver during training camp but lacks ideal size at 5-8, 177. His speed and perhaps versatility are his biggest assets.

As for Juriga, an UDFA from Western Michigan, it appears as if he will serve as insurance should something happen in-game to center Jason Kelce, and with the injuries the team has had along the offensive line this season, it could be insurance well spent.

Kelce has been the only starting offensive linemen to remain healthy so far this year.

If Kelce were to go down, Juriga could be called upon or the team could slide Nate Herbig from left guard to center and put Jamon Brown or Sua Opeta in Herbig’s LG spot.

Peters became the fifth starting member of the Eagles’ O-line to miss time this season, with Brandon Brooks and Andre Dillard never making it to the opener after suffering likely season-ending injuries.

Left guard Isaac Seumalo is also on IR and right tackle Lane Johnson missed the opener with an ankle injury that still swells up occasionally.

