Eagles Draft Another Defensive Player As Day 3 Of NFL Draft Begins
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles cashed the fourth-round pick they acquired in a late Friday night trade with the Denver Broncos by selecting defensive tackle Ty Robinson from Nebraska on the final day of the NFL Draft.
The Eagles made the pick with the 111th overall selection that had belonged to the Broncos, but Philadelphia existed the third round, shipping Denver the 101st overall pick. In the same deal, the Eagles were able to move up in the fourth round from pick 134 to 130.
Robinson is an older player at 24, spending six years at Nebraska, where he started for five years.
He is 6-5, 288 pounds, and made 12 sacks in his time with the Cornhuskers. Last year, he was a third-team All-Big 10 Conference, posting 37 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss with seven sacks, four pass breakups, and a forced fumble.
This is what the MFL Media’s scouting report is:
“Bully with a roughshod playing style that forces blockers to match his physicality. Robinson is built for the trenches with the versatility to play in odd or even fronts. He’s first into contact with his hands and mitigates average knee-bend with brute force in his upper half.
“He’s powerful to set edges but lacks length to control and quickly shed NFL blockers. He’s an effort rusher with active hands who can exploit a weak edge and thrive in gaming fronts but possesses average creativity. Robinson might not be a star, but his effort, strength and demeanor could make him a productive pro for years to come.”
The Eagles also have Nebraska product Cam Jurgens on the roster. Jurgens came in the second round back in 2022 and was just rewarded with a contract extension in the days leading up to the draft that will keep him with the Eagles through 2029.
Recapping what the Eagles have done so far:
First round: Linebacker Jihaad Campbell, Alabama
Second round: Defensive back Andfrew Makuba, Texas
Third round: No pick
Fourth round: Defensive tackle Ty Robinson, Nebraska
The Eagles still have more picks to make on Saturday.
