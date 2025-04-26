Eagles Draft Day Round 6: Things Get Splashy With A High-Profile QB
PHILADELPHIA -
The Skinny: The Eagles made a splash at No. 181, taking former Syracuse and Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord at No. 181 overall. A South Jersey native who attended St. Joe's Prep in Philadelphia, McCord led the FBS last season in completions per game and passing yards in his brilliant one-year stay with the Orange.
One of the better processors in this draft class, McCord is a timing passer with touch, although he can be a little too aggressive at times. The physical traits are just average for McCord,, and that's the reason he wasn't a Day 2 pick but he's a pretty high-level developmental prospect.
From there, the Eagles added two developmental offensive tackles, carpet-bombing in an effort to find an heir for Lane Johnson. Chris Hinton's son, Myles Hinton of Michigan, was taken at No. 191 before Texas RT Cameron Williams was selected at 207.
Hinton has an imposing body like his father and terrific upside, but needs to sharpen his technique while Williams was a finalist for the Joe Moore award as the nation's top offensive lineman, but lacked the foot quickness to make sure his draft positioning equaled his college reputation.
The final Eagles selection of the draft was productive Virginia Tech edge rusher Antwaun Powell-Ryland, who lacks the elite athletic traits the NFL covets but was very effective in college.
Instant Reaction: There was a lot to like in this round, with the Eagles taking worthy shots at the target with McCord and Hinton, specifically.
McCord could turn into a worthy backup for years, and the idea of handing Jeff Stoutland two pieces of clay and time is an intoxicating thought.
Should Have Selected: The Eagles had the round saturated, but there was other potential. Ironically the QB that replaced McCord at Ohio State and won a national championship, Will Howard, was selected four spots after McCord, so if you that was your preferred flavor, it was an option. Versatile Penn State safety Jaylen Reed could also have been had at No. 187
