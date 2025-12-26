Eagles' Nakobe Dean Out For Week 17 Vs. Bills

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles will be without two key starters in Buffalo on Sunday.

The 10-5 Eagles, who clinched the NFC East with a win at Washington last Saturday, visit the 11-4 Bills in a late-season interconference matchup between two playoff teams.

Philadelphia will be without two key starters, including linebacker Nakobe Dean, who injured his hamstring in the first quarter against the Commanders and was replaced by rookie Jihaad Campbell.

Campbell will again step in for Dean against the Bills No. 1 ranked rushing attack. The Alabama product started the seven games of the season when Dean was continuing to work his way back from a torn patellar tendon suffered on Wild Card Weekend last season.

Waiting For The Playoffs?

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65) reacts during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson will miss sixth consecutive game with a Lisfranc foot sprain.

Veteran Fred Johnson will continue to start with Lane Johnson on the sideline.

There were persistent national reports dating back two weeks that Lane Johnson would be returning to practice with an eye on the Buffalo game as a return date.

That speculation proved unfounded this week when Johnson was again held out of practice for the entire week.

The new potential return date for the All-Pro and likely future Hall of Famer is Jan. 10-12 and Wild Card Weekend because it’s very unlikely that Johnson will return for a Week 18 against Washington, in which many starters are expected to sit.

The only other Eagles player given a game status for Sunday’s contest is rookie sixth-round offensive tackle Cameron Williams, who was listed as questionable with a shoulder injury.

Williams is in the midst of his 21-day practice window and would have to be activated off injured reserve to play, which is unlikely.

The big get back for Philadelphia is defensive tackle Jalen Carter, who will return after missing the last three games after undergoing PRP treatment for persistent pain in both of his shoulders.

Also a go after missing some time in practice are star receiver A.J. Brown, who had a denal procedure earlier in the week, and left guard Landon Dickerson, who has been dealing with an illness.

For the Bills, quarterback Josh Allen was a full participant in practice Friday after being limited earlier in the week and is set to play despite suffering a foot injury in a win over Cleveland last week.

The toughest issue for Buffalo might be its talented tight ends. Dalton Kincaid (knee) and Dawson Knox (knee), who were both listed as limited on the Bills’ final practice report and are questionable for the game.

