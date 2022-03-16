Eagles' Draft Order is Official

Now that the NFL has announced the 2022 compensatory picks, the official draft order through all seven rounds has been set.

The Eagles will start the process with 10 selections and here's how Howie Roseman and the organization got there:

Round 1 - No. 15 overall (from Miami) - The Eagles added this pick when Roseman slid back from No. 6 overall last year to the 12th overall selection. The Dolphins used the pick to select Jaylen Waddle while Philadelphia moved back up from 12 to No. 10 to get Waddle's Alabama teammate DeVonta Smith.

Both had excellent rookie seasons with Waddle snaring 104 receptions for 1,015 yards and six touchdowns while Smith set the Eagles' franchise record for receiving yards as a rookie with 916 yards on 64 receptions with five TDs.

Even if you believe Waddle is slightly better than Smith, Roseman getting an extra first-rounder while still snaring Smith is a feather in his cap.

Round 1 - No. 16 (from Indianapolis) - This is the conditional second-round pick that became a No. 1 when Carson Wentz reached playing-time landmarks with the Colts.

The fact that Indianapolis has already moved on from Wentz, trading him to the Washington Commanders, before the Eagles will even get an opportunity to do something with this selection is another example of why Roseman is regarded far more-highly inside the NovaCare Complex than out of it.

Round 1 - No. 19 - This is the Eagles' own first-round selection after a playoff season.

Round 2 - No. 51

Round 3 - No. 83

Round 4 - No. 124

Round 5 - No. 154 (from Washington) - This selection was acquired in last year's draft when the Eagles dealt a sixth-round pick and a seventh-rounder to move up 12 months.

Washington selected long snapper Cameron Cheeseman with the sixth-round pick at No. 225 overall right after the Eagles had chosen JaCoby Stevens (more on that later). With the seventh-rounder, the then-WFT went for defensive end William Bradley-King at No. 240.

Round 5 - No. 162

Round 5 - No. 166 (from Arizona) - This selection came in the deal that sent Zach Ertz to Arizona ahead of last year's trade deadline. The Eagles got this pick and young cornerback Tay Gowan, who was taken No. 223, the slot before Stevens, for Ertz, who just signed a three-year extension with the Cards.

The Eagles were set to take Gowan at No. 224 if he was there, according to an NFL source.

Round 6 - No. 194 (from Indianapolis) - The Eagles received this pick for dealing backup offensive lineman Matt Pryor and a 2022 seventh-round pick (No. 240 overall) to the Colts.

Pryor was going to have a difficult time making the Eagles last summer with the depth on the offensive line so Roseman was able to spin him off and Indy was happy enough to ink Pryor to a one-year extension on Wednesday.

*Note - The Eagles had also acquired a sixth-round pick in the trade that sent Joe Flacco back to the New York Jets but then flipped that to Denver for cornerback Kary Vincent, Jr.

The 2022 draft will begin on Thursday, April 28, and finish on April 30.

