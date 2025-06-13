Eagles Duo Comment On Saquon Barkley Retirement
Philadelphia Eagles superstar Saquon Barkley caused quite a stir recently when he commented on his future retirement.
Barkely joined the "Green Light with Chris Long" podcast and said that one day he will likely hang up his cleats "out of nowhere."
"I’ll probably be one of those guys that it’ll be out of nowhere," Barkley said. "I’ll probably just wake up one day, whether it’s next year or two years or four years, and just be like, ‘Yeah it’s over.' I don’t think I will ever lose that passion. I’m just a competitor...
"One of my favorite players of all time, probably my favorite player of all time, is Barry Sanders, so probably similar to that. Maybe one day it will be out of nowhere. I’ll probably be balling and just be like, yeah, and call it quits."
In the context of the full quote, it isn't anything crazy. He's 28 years old and pretty much just said one day when he's ready he'll go on his own terms. While this is the case, if you scrolled social media around the time of the quote, you would've thought that he was hanging up his cleats tomorrow. It got a little exaggerated, but fans shouldn't be worried right now.
One thing that adds to this fact is the fact that defensive duo Cooper DeJean and Reed Blankenship talked about the recent noise on the "Exciting Mics" podcast and both said they didn't think a decision is coming soon.
"Out teammate, Saquon Barkley, said that he'll likely be one of those guys to retire out of no where," DeJean said.
"I just saw that," Blankenship said. "A lot of guys honestly say that, though. I think (Darius Slay) has said that before. You know (Brandon Graham), people like that. I mean, if it's over, it's over."
"I don't think it's anytime soon," DeJean followed.
"No, no, I don't think so either," Blankenship responded. "He's in a great position where if he was, he's put his time in, man."
These are two guys who hit the field with Barkley daily. If they don't think it's coming, don't be swayed by some of the exaggerated posts out there.