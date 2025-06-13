Rival Star Called 'Worthwhile Gamble' For Eagles
Will the Philadelphia Eagles make another star-studded move?
Analysts, insiders, and writers have been clamoring all week for the Eagles to go out and sign two-time All-Pro Jaire Alexander after being let go by the Green Bay Packers after seven years with the franchise.
Alexander arguably is the most talented free agent now on the open market. The Eagles moved on from Darius Slay this offseason, but did sign fellow veteran Adoree' Jackson. The Eagles also drafted Mac McWilliams in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
While this is the case, the Eagles have the cap space to make a move and how funny would it be if he thrived in Philadelphia and made a big play or two against Green Bay in Week 10? The game already is going to have plenty of drama after Green Bay led the failed charge to ban the "Tush Push."
People have weighed in left and right with opinions on the matter and FanSided's Lior Lampert is the latest calling a move a "worthwhile gamble."
"Replacing James Bradberry and Darius Slay with star CB Jaire Alexander is a worthwhile gamble for the Eagles," Lampert said. "Following the post-June 1 releases of aging defensive backs James Bradberry and Darius Slay Jr., the Eagles have $27 million in cap space. Yet, Philly still has a hole at the corner spot left by their departures. Rising second-year pro Cooper DeJean figures to spend more time at safety, which doesn't help matters either...
"Fortunately for the Eagles, the Green Bay Packers recently cut two-time Pro Bowler Jaire Alexander, presenting a prime opportunity for GM Howie Roseman to strike. Health has been an issue for him over the past two seasons, appearing in 14 of 34 possible regular-season contests. But make no mistake: He remains a top-tier cover corner, and PFF agrees. Swapping Slay and Bradberry with Alexander is a calculated risk the Eagles can afford to take."
