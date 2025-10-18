Eagles Today

Eagles Elevate TE For Sunday’s Game Vs. Vikings

With Grant Calcaterra ruled out with an oblique injury, the Eagles elevated TE EJ Jenkins for Sunday's game at Minnesota.

John McMullen

Philadelphia Eagles tight end E.J. Jenkins (84) .
Philadelphia Eagles tight end E.J. Jenkins (84) . / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Eagles ruled out backup tight end Grant Calcaterra for Sunday’s game at the Minnesota Vikings with an oblique injury on Friday.

However, Philadelphia will have its usual allotment at tight end after elevating EJ Jenkins from the practice squad, a second-year player out of Georgia Tech. Jenkins will supplement starter Dallas Goedert and backup Kylen Granson against the Vikings.

At 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds, Jenkins played in 12 games (eight in the regular season and all four in the postseason) for the Super Bowl LIX champion Eagles last season.

The numbers game was tougher at TE this summer with the Eagles adding Granson and fellow veteran Harrison Bryant in free agency to the core duo of Dallas Goedert and Calcaterra at the position.

Injury Prompts Move At TE

Grant Calcaterra
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Grant Calcaterra (81). / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Ultimately, the Eagles dealt Bryant to Houston and went with Goedert, Calcaterra, and Granson on the 53 with Jenkins starting on the PS. This is the first of a potential three elevations for Jenkins, a king-sized college receiver turned TE. 

The Eagles, who like using 12 personnel, will have Goedert, Granson, and Jenkins against the Vikings with TE turned fullback Cam Latu also available at the position if needed. 

Jenkins can also help on special teams.

In 2024-25, Jenkins played in 95 offensive snaps and 91 more on special teams. He caught one pass for a 7-yard touchdown from Tanner McKee in the Week 18 win over the New York Giants.   

Jenkins originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the New York Jets in 2023 after a college career that took him from St. Francis (PA) to South Carolina and Georgia Tech. He finished his college career with 69 receptions for 1,264 yards and 18 TDs, including a school-record 13 TDs for St. Francis in 2019.

MORE NFL: Put Up Or Shut Up For Eagles’ Running Game

Published
John McMullen
JOHN MCMULLEN

John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades. The current NFL insider for JAKIB Media, John is the former NFL Editor for The Sports Network where his syndicated column was featured in over 200 outlets including the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and Miami Herald. He was also the national NFL columnist for Today's Pigskin as well as FanRag Sports. McMullen has covered the Eagles on a daily basis since 2016, first for ESPN South Jersey and now for Eagles Today on SI.com's FanNation. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey and part of 6ABC.com's live postgame show after every Eagles game. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Home/News