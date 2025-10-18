Eagles Elevate TE For Sunday’s Game Vs. Vikings
The Eagles ruled out backup tight end Grant Calcaterra for Sunday’s game at the Minnesota Vikings with an oblique injury on Friday.
However, Philadelphia will have its usual allotment at tight end after elevating EJ Jenkins from the practice squad, a second-year player out of Georgia Tech. Jenkins will supplement starter Dallas Goedert and backup Kylen Granson against the Vikings.
At 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds, Jenkins played in 12 games (eight in the regular season and all four in the postseason) for the Super Bowl LIX champion Eagles last season.
The numbers game was tougher at TE this summer with the Eagles adding Granson and fellow veteran Harrison Bryant in free agency to the core duo of Dallas Goedert and Calcaterra at the position.
Injury Prompts Move At TE
Ultimately, the Eagles dealt Bryant to Houston and went with Goedert, Calcaterra, and Granson on the 53 with Jenkins starting on the PS. This is the first of a potential three elevations for Jenkins, a king-sized college receiver turned TE.
The Eagles, who like using 12 personnel, will have Goedert, Granson, and Jenkins against the Vikings with TE turned fullback Cam Latu also available at the position if needed.
Jenkins can also help on special teams.
In 2024-25, Jenkins played in 95 offensive snaps and 91 more on special teams. He caught one pass for a 7-yard touchdown from Tanner McKee in the Week 18 win over the New York Giants.
Jenkins originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the New York Jets in 2023 after a college career that took him from St. Francis (PA) to South Carolina and Georgia Tech. He finished his college career with 69 receptions for 1,264 yards and 18 TDs, including a school-record 13 TDs for St. Francis in 2019.