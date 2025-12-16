Eagles Tight End Could Tie Or Break 60-Year-Old Record Vs. Commanders

PHILADELPHIA – What the Eagles defense did against the Raiders was extraordinary, holding them to 75 yards of total offense to become the first team in franchise history to keep a team to less than 100 yards in a game in 70 years. Not since 1955, when they held the Chicago Cardinals to just 49, had that been done.

Now, another long-ago record is in sight - this one from Dallas Goedert. With one more TD catch, he will tie a franchise record for most touchdowns by a tight end in a single season with 10. The Eagles have had some very good tight ends in their history, but you have to go back 60 years to find the last time it happened, and that was 1965 when Pete Retzlaff scored 10.

After making two TD receptions on Sunday, Goedert has nine. Interestingly, both Retzlaff and Goedert attended South Dakota State. Goedert was born in South Dakota, Retzlaff in North Dakota.

Goedert could’ve had 10 already, but he dropped a wide-open ball in the end zone against the Raiders that would have given him three on the day. The drop came after Goedert had already caught a 4-yard shovel pass. After his drop, he scored again on a shovel from 4 yards.

Double-Digit Touchdowns And Record In Reach For Dallas Goedert

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) walks off the field after win against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

“Shout out to KP (offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo) for giving me another opportunity,” said Goedert. “You never want to drop it, or drop one that would be a walk-in touchdown, but you move on from those and make the next one.”

They were the first touchdown catches Goedert had since a win over the New York Giants on Oct. 26, when he also had two. The game against Las Vegas marked the third time this season that Goedert had two TD catches in the same game.

He has three games in which to tie or break Retzlaff’s record. Two former Eagles tight ends got close.

Zach Ertz had two eight-touchdown seasons in back-to-back years, 2017 and 2018, and Brent Celek had eight in 2009. Two others had six in a season – Keith Jackson did it twice, one as a rookie in 1988, the other time in 1990, and Chad Lewis caught six in 2001.

What a potential double-digit touchdown catch season will do for Goedert on the open market remains to be seen. He took a pay cut this year to return on a one-year deal for $10 million with the chance to add another $1M in incentives.

The Eagles could re-sign him or let him walk in free agency. He will turn 31 on Jan. 3, but has stayed relatively healthy, missing only one game this year.

