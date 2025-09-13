Eagles Elevate Two From PS For Chiefs On Sunday, Place Rookie On IR
The Eagles elevated two practice squad players for Sunday's Week 2 game at Kansas City.
Veteran safety Marcus Epps is up for the second consecutive game to add depth behind Reed Blankenship, Drew Mukuba, and Sydney Brown, while also helping on special teams.
Epps took over Will Shipley as Braden Mann's personal protector on punting plays and is again expected to handle that role with Shipley ruled out for the Chiefs with an oblique injury.
Latu, a tight end by trade, could serve in several roles in what will be his NFL debut.
Eagles TE1 Dallas Goedert was ruled out of Sunday's game with a knee injury, meaning backup Grant Calcaterra bumps up to the No. 1 role and will be supported by Kylen Granson and Latu.
Head coach Nick Sirianni spoke highly of Latu on Friday.
"I like both of our guys that are on the practice squad," Sirianni said. "Both developing players [EJ Jenkins and Latu] so, really excited about those guys, and I think sometimes that's rare that you have those guys on the practice squad that have contributed and that you can trust right at the beginning of the season. I believe that that's where that [tight end] room is and excited about that room."
On Wednesday of this week. Latu, 25, also began to cross-train at fullback in the wake of Philadelphia losing Ben VanSumeren to a season-ending knee injury.
Originally, a 2023 third-round pick by San Francisco out of Alabama in 2023, Latu is also expected to have a role on the ST coverage units and was seen working with Michael Clay in practice this week.
Sirianni praised Latu for his size and physicality.
"Cam is a big, strong, physical football player that has the tools in his body to do those types of things," Sirianni said of Latu, who changed his number to 36 this week.
Rookie To IR
The Eagles also placed rookie offensive tackle Cameron Williams on injured reserve with a shoulder issue that popped up during Thursday's practice.
The Texas product had a large ice bag taped to his right shoulder in the locker room after Thursday's practice and was unable to practice on Friday.
The Eagles now have an open spot on the roster, and Epps is probably the favorite to get that spot next week with only one elevation remaining.
Goedert's injury is not expected to be long-term, so the need to add a third TE is not as urgent. However, if Latu proves his versatility against the Chiefs by handling some fullback snaps and special teams reps well, he shouldn't be dismissed for that open spot.
