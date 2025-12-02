Eagles Start Practice Window For Veteran Safety

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles have opened the practice window for veteran safety Marcus Epps.

Philadelphia had placed Epps on Injured Reserve after a Week 8 victory over the New York Giants on Oct. 26 with an undisclosed injury. The Wyoming product became eligible to return after the Black Friday loss to Chicago on Nov. 28.

Epps was originally drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the sixth round out of the 2019 draft and played in eight games for the the Vikings that season before he was waived and claimed by the Eagles.

Epps eventually turned into a starter for the Eagles in 2022, helping the team reach Super Bowl LVII.

Epps was able to parlay that success into a two-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles-area native started 20 consecutive games for the Raiders before a season-ending ACL injury cut short his 2024 campaign.

Epps signed a one-year deal with New England in March but was released by the Patriots on Aug. 26. Two days later, Epps returned to Philadelphia on the practice squad.

The Eagles elevated Epps to the game-day roster for Weeks 1 through 3 and then promoted him to the 53-man roster on Sept. 24.

Epps had played in the first eight games this season, largely on special teams where he has played 119 snaps. He did play 15 defensive snaps as well.

Help Coming At Safety?

Philadelphia Eagles safety Andrew Mukuba (24) returns an interception a pass during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

With rookie starter Drew Mukuba out with fractured ankle, third-year player Sydney Brown started at safety opposite Reed Blankenship against the Bears and struggled, something that could make Epps' return more meaningful.

The Eagles have 21-days to activate Epps off IR and he could return as soon as Monday night, Dec. 8 when 8-4 Philadelphia visits the 8-4 Los Angeles Chargers in near Epps' hometown at SoFi Stadium.

The Eagles currently only have Blankenship and Brown at safety on their 53-man roster. Philadelphia elevated Andre' Sam from the practice squad last week against the Bears, also have have cornerback Michael Carter, who has been serving as a backup safety in addition to his backup slot duties.

The Eagles also released veteran defensive back Parry Nickerson from the practice squad on Tuesday.

The sixth-year veteran out of Tulane played in five games for the Eagles this season. He was signed to the active roster from the practice squad ahead of the Week 4 win over the Bucs. Nickerson was released on Oct. 27 and brought back to the PS before again being jettisoned.

MORE NFL: NFL Sets Time For Week 16 Game Between Eagles And Commanders