Eagles Expected To Sign Veteran O-Lineman
PHILADELPHIA - Free agency has slowed to a trickle around the NFL but that doesn't mean that Super Bowl champion Eagles aren't trying to uncover every rock to get better.
After losing swing tackle Fred Johnson to Jacksonville in free agency last week, Philadelphia is expected to sign offensive lineman Kendall Lamm after a visit on Monday, according to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson.
A 10-year player, the 6-foot-5, 308-pound Lamm has played 119 career NFL games with 44 starts, 15 of them over the past two seasons with the Miami Dolphins.
Lamm, 32, underwent back surgery earlier this year, however, so obviously the Eagles needed to see where he was from a health standpoint.
Everything apparently went well enough and Lamm will slot in as the draft-proofing option for the team at swing tackle because he has extension experience playing both the left and right sides.
Originally an undrafted free agent out of Appalachian State in 2015, Lamm caught on with the Houston Texans as a rookie playing in 15 games with four starts. He spent four years with the Texans and was a meaningful contributor throughout with 55 games played and 24 starts.
From there Lamm played 19 games with the Cleveland Browns over the 2019 and 2020 season, starting three of them. He had a short stint in Tennessee for the 2021 season before landing in Miami where he played quite a bit in place of the talented but oft-injured Terron Armstead. Lamm played 33 games and had 16 starts for the Dolphins.
Miami placed Lamm on IR on New Year's Day this year. The veteran had posted a positive update on Instagram.
"Now I will shut up and go to that gym," Lamm said on an Instagram reel. "Yes, I'm progressing smooth. Yes, I'm able to push a weight. The boy was pushing nine plates on the sled today. It's coming. Let's believe year 11 going to be a real thing one way or another. It's always going to rise if you put the work in, and that's what we need to do."
MORE NFL: Conscientious And Aggressive: Former Vic Fangio Player Offers Insight On The DC's Defensive Line Impact