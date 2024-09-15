Eagles-Falcons: Players To Watch, Bold Predictions, and Final Score
PHILADELPHIA – It’s Week 2 and it’s the Eagles’ “real” home opener because having to travel to Brazil and calling that home game is just ridiculous. So, Monday against the Atlanta Falcons is it.
Here are some players to watch, bold predictions, and my final score prediction.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Quinyon Mitchell. The rookie had a solid debut against the Packers. What can he do for an encore against the Falcons? Better yet, will he even start on the outside with Isaiah Rodgers recovered from Aug. 22 surgery to repair a broken bone in his hand?
Zack Baun. Speaking of encores, if the linebackers goes out and rips off another 15 tackles and two sacks like he did against the Packer last week, it may be time for general manager Howie Roseman to open negotiations on a long-term deal. As it is, Baun signed a one-year contract for just $3.5 million as a free agent this offseason.
Receivers. Who will they be? A.J. Brown and Johnny Wilson were both listed as questionable with hamstring issues. DeVonta Smith and Jahan Dotson would make a good 1-2 punch on many NFL teams, and they may have to carry the load. Also, keep an eye on Britain Covey and maybe Parris Campbell if he has to be elevated from the practice squad.
Dallas Goedert. The tight end could have a bigger role if Brown cannot play.
Saquon Barkley and Bijan Robinson. Oh yeah. Another possible encore to a week that saw Barkley named the NFC’s Offensive Player of the Week. Atlanta gave up 137 rushing yards to the Steelers in last week’s loss. Atlanta’s Robinson is listed here, too, because head coach Nick Sirianni said he reminds him of Barkley. Plus, the Eagles were gashed on the ground last week, giving up 163 yards.
BOLD PREDICTIONS
Philly-Philly. The Eagles will run the play they made famous in Super Bowl LII. They also did it in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons of the 2018 season opener on a third-and-five that went for a first down. So, look out.
Cooper DeJean. Expect the rookie second-round pick to get his first start and it will come in the slot, so he and first-round pick Mitchell will be on the field at the same time.
Interception. Last week, it was Reed Blankenship who got the Eagles’ first pick. This time, it will be fellow safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, though keep an eye on Darius Slay, who has intercepted Kirk Cousins three times in his career. I just don’t think Cousins will throw Slay’s way very much, which will make it difficult.
Jalen Hurts turnover. This may not be a bold prediction, but the Eagles quarterback will throw a pick to someone in a very talented Falcons secondary that includes A.J. Terrell at one corner and safeties Jessie Bates and Justin Simmons. But this has more to do with Hurts’ inability to play turnover-free more than it does Atlanta’s secondary. The QB played just three games last year where he did not have a turnover.
Bryce Huff sack. Only one game in and one of the Eagles’ splash signings in the offseason is under fire for not recoding any pressures on Packers QB Jordan Love last week. This time, he does that, and will notch his first sack with the Eagles.
PREDICTION
Eagles 27-Falcons 20
The Eagles offense can hum, scoring 34 points despite turning the ball over three times in beating Green Bay, but it could be without A.J. Brown, so my point total is somewhat tempered.
Season record: 1-0.
