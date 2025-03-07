Eagles Fan-Favorite Predicted To Leave Philly For Jaguars
The Philadelphia Eagles had one of the most game-changing offseasons last year.
Philadelphia was coming off a 2023 season in which the team had sky-high expectations and met them over the first half of the season and then fell apart down the stretch and was upset in the playoffs. The Eagles have always had a lot of talent. When you have guys like Jalen Hurts, AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith, Lane Johnson, Jason Kelce, and Darius Slay in the mix among other guys, not many teams can compare talent-wise.
Things just didn't work out in 2023, though. Kelce retired after the season and the Eagles went back to the drawing board. The Eagles clearly didn't sit around and made a flurry of moves, including signing Saquon Barkley, Zack Baun, and Mekhi Becton among others.
Barkley and Baun were All-Pros and Becton revitalized his career on the best offensive line in football. The offseason likely won't be as much fun this year as last. The Eagles have a lot of talent heading to the open market, including Becton.
The Eagles were lucky to get him on a cheap, one-year deal but there's no guarantee that he will be back now. We should find out more about him as free agency begins next week, but The Athletic's Mike Jones predicted that he will sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
"Jacksonville Jaguars: G Mekhi Becton," Jones said. "The Jaguars have hit the reset button once again, hiring rookie head coach Liam Coen and first-year general manager James Gladstone. Getting the most out of Trevor Lawrence is the key to success, and the Jaguars know they have to upgrade the interior of their offensive line. Becton, who just helped the Eagles win the Super Bowl, would fill a key need."
Becton obviously will cost more this year than last, but the Eagles should keep this offensive line together if possible.
