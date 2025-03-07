Eagles Predicted To Lose $10 Million Super Bowl Star To Packers
The Philadelphia Eagles unfortunately won't be able to bring the exact same roster back for the 2025 season.
That obviously would be a dream. The Eagles are coming off one of the best seasons in team history and the franchise's second Super Bowl title. It would be great if they could just run it back but financially it wouldn't work. The Eagles have so many stars that it's impossible to pay everyone.
That's something that will be felt this offseason. The Eagles already re-signed Zack Baun and handed Saquon Barkley a contract extension but there are other guys on the team that will likely hit the open market and then get paid well. It recently was reported that both Josh Sweat and Milton Williams are likely to hit the open market.
Both played massive roles in the Super Bowl and should get paid very well. Maybe the Eagles could bring them back, but that doesn't seem very likely at this point. Sweat will be highly sought-after by any team with cap space and a need on the edge. The Athletic's Mike Jones predicted that he will leave Philadelphia to join the Green Bay Packers.
"Green Bay Packers: Edge Josh Sweat," Jones said. "Sweat made himself some money with his impactful performance for the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. He’s expected to hit the open market, where he’ll draw a good bit of interest. The Packers have needed a difference-making pass rusher, and Sweat seemingly could step in and fill that void."
The Eagles took down the Packers twice in 2024 so they are familiar with Green Bay. The Packers don't seem far from contention but need to improve their defense. Could Sweat be that guy for them? He made $10 million in 2024 and should get more now.
