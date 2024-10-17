Eagles' Fill-In LT Prepared For Another Difficult Test
PHILADELPHIA - The task can't get tougher than last week for Fred Johnson.
Pressed into action after star left tackle Jordan Mailata went down with a hamstring issue against Cleveland, all Johnson was asked to do was handle Myles Garrett, perhaps the best defensive player on the planet.
It wasn't pretty but the Eagles persevered for a 20-16 win over the Browns, one in which Johnson was given no help against the All-Pro during Jalen Hurts' 40-yard kill shot to A.J. Brown that sealed the game for Philadelphia.
"It’s stressful as can be," Johnson admitted when asked about coming in cold against a player of Garrett's caliber. "If you’re told you have to perform open heart surgery at a drop of time, like in two hours or 30 seconds, it’s stressful, but these guys here, [offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland], [head coach Nick] Sirianni, they give us all the best looks and all the best preparation for things.
"You have to be ready for any moment."
A regular moment for sure but one against a player Johnson reverentially referred to by his familar number 95?
"Ninety-five is a generational athlete," Johnson said. "... I just think 95, he’s definitely one where I was like, 'oh, if I get thrown into this game, I gotta anchor down.' He’s definitely a great player. I asked him if he remember me from Cincy when I played there. He said, 'Yeah,' I was like 'OK, cool, maybe I’m doing something right a little bit.'"
Johnson's next test isn't going to be chopped liver either. With Mailata expected to miss a "couple" of games, Johnson was taking first-team reps at left tackle in combination-blocking drills at practice on Wednesday and Thursday and is expected to start against the New York Giants and matchup with their star pass rusher, Brian Burns.
"He’s an athlete," Johnson said of Burns. "He made a name for himself with the Panthers. As such, he’s very smart, very talented, very elusive, and it’s just gonna be a challenge this week. I’m ready to prepare myself to answer the bell."
Mailata, one of the best left tackles in football and a team leader has been in Johnson's ear.
"Jordan just communicated his faith in me," said Johnson. "Even when he went down, he was going off he looked at me and just gave me a wink. I was like, OK. He just showed his faith in me and confidence in me as a player and as his teammate. I’ve been here some time. My job is to execute when Lane [Johnson] or Jordan’s out, so that’s what I’m here to do.
Fred has a couple of luxuries this week: the preparation this week understanding his role and a chance at his more natural position of left tackle.
"Left tackle is definitely more natural than right and that’s because I’ve been there most all of camp," Johnson said. "It’s definitely a position I like. I left or right, but it’s definitely a more natural position."
In the end, the preparation doesn't change.
"Prepare to start. If you don’t start, cool, I prepared to start, so if you end up going in, you’re prepared mentally," Johnson said. "The New Orleans game [when Johnson started for injured RT Lane Johnson] was the first time it happened for me. We executed, so you prepare to start, prepare for the moment, prepare for any waves of emotions that come, and the one emotion that wins is positivity and go out and win this game."
