Eagles Star Says Offensive Struggles Tied To 'Pressure That's Been Built Up'
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles’ offensive struggles have been well-documented and perhaps the most honest assessments as to why keep coming from All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson.
Johnson described what’s supposed to be a high-octane unit as “constipated” after a 20-16 win over Cleveland in Week 6.
On Wednesday, in advance of Sunday’s game at MetLife Stadium against the 2-4 New York Giants, Johnson first pointed to the expectations that assume Philadelphia should have the NFL’s best offense due to the nameplates on the skill position players’ jerseys.
“I think the constipation comes from the pressure that's been built up, all the hype, all the new additions and the talent, star power we have, and we haven't produced up to level that we think we can,” Johnson explained.
That star power hasn’t been together much, though.
All-Pro wide receiver A.J. Brown missed three games and was joined on the sidelines by Johnson and DeVonta Smith during the Sept. 29 loss at Tampa Bay. Now Pro Bowl-level left tackle Jordan Mailata is expected to miss a “couple” of weeks with a hamstring injury and star tight end Dallas Goedert is also trending toward missing multiple weeks according to a team source after tapping out on play No. 3 against the Browns with his own hamstring problem.
Perhaps as the season wears on the “star power” Johnson discussed will be on the field together for an extended period. However, presuming replacements like Jahan Dotson and Parris Campbell at WR, Fred Johnson at tackle, and Grant Calcaterra can replicate what the stars do is specious.
In many ways, critics shouldn’t need an explanation as to why the offense has “struggled” so far in a first-world entitled way. For all the talk of how bad the Eagles offense has been, it’s still No. 10 in the NFL entering Week 6 action.
Johnson did identify one real problem that won’t be solved by healthy stars.
“I think when we go back and look at offense, we waste a lot of time before the snap,” Johnson admitted. “We often times snap it when the [play] clock's really late so we'd like to get that fixed. Have a sense of urgency.”
The Eagles looked best against the Browns when using a tempo approach, something Johnson noted.
“Now we did run some tempo against the Browns so that's worked in our favor,” he said. “But I think the fast starts where we put some points up early [are important]. Then we don't have to drag ass the rest of the game."
The Eagles, of course, are the only NFL team that hasn’t scored in the first quarter this season and their opening drives have been abysmal, generating a total of 12 yards in 16 plays with three three-and-outs, an interception, and one first down.
Johnson noted that the lack of urgency with the play clock has been a point of emphasis recently.
“We go back to watch the film but it's just something that we've had in practice that we haven't done well,” said Johnson. “We've emphasized over the past few weeks to pick it up. So it has increased but a few weeks ago we were damn near last in the league as far as far as time before the ball is snapped so that's something we gotta improve on.”
Eagles On SI asked quarterback Jalen Hurts about Johnson’s comments.
“I just think it’s an operational thing,” the QB1 said. “Everybody has to move with urgency, and we all have to be on the same page. I think that’s part of the navigation process that I’ve talked about. Just with the new pieces that we have on the team, and knowing our coaching staff, and everybody being on the same page, and how we want to attack.”
At this stage that operation needs to be cleaner whether it’s offensive coordinator Kellen Moore getting the play calls into Hurts more quickly or the QB himself picking up the pace if the play call is on time.
“I think it's pushing the pace,” Johnson said. “I mean it obviously hurts the defense, where they can't get lined up. If they want to have all these packages it’s a lot more difficult to do it when you're in a hurry-up offense.”