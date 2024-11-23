Eagles Fill Opening On 53-Man Roster Ahead Of Clash Vs. Rams
PHILADELPHIA - Britain Covey is back. The Eagles added the receiver/punt returner to the roster on Saturday, taking the spot opened when defensive end Bryce Huff was put on injured reserve following wrist surgery on Thursday.
The Eagles also elevated tight end C.J. Uzomah from the practice squad. This is Uzomah’s second elevation, leaving him with one more before the Eagles have to make a decision on whether to add him to the 53-man roster.
Uzomah will serve as the Eagles’ third tight end on Sunday night when they play the Rams at SoFi Stadium.
The 21-day window for Covey to return earlier in the week after suffering a broken scapula in a Week 3 win over the Saints.
“It’s nice to get him back out there,” said head coach Nick Sirianni. “Can't stress enough how good of a teammate Britain Covey is. And guys like being around him, so it's nice having him back out there in the mix and interacting with his teammates on the practice field.”
There was some interaction all right, especially on Wednesday when Covey took his first shot in months. Cooper DeJean delivered it.
“I shook it off, talked some trash,” he said. “It’s good to be back. That’s the thing, I feel like I’m seen as the little goofy brother on the team, so all the defensive guys like to talk trash to me. I just do it back, but mine doesn’t sound very authentic.”
Ovey said he was able to stay in shape, but was glad the Eagles had a padded practice to get him back in the flow and to show the Eagles’ brass that he was ready to return.
“Luckily I was able to run a ton,” he said, “so I feel in pretty good shape. I hit 22.8 miles an hour last week, so I feel pretty good.”
Covey could be used as a receiver more than usual with DeVonta Smith already ruled out of Sunday night’ game with a hamstring injury. As far his punt return duties go, he may take a backseat to DeJean, who has done well in Covey’s absence. Still, Covey was one of the league’s best at returning punts before he was injured.
Sirianni was asked about who would get the call.
“Obviously, we'll always do what we feel is best for our football team,” he said. “Coop has done a very, very good job returning the ball in Britain's absence. Britain has done an excellent job, been one of the best guys in the league returning the punts when he was the punt returner.
“Good problem to have. We'll factor in everything and make the decision that best suits our football team.”
