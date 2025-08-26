Eagles Final Roster Cuts Tracker
The Philadelphia Eagles have a big day ahead of them on Tuesday.
Philadelphia has until 4 p.m. ET to get its roster down to 53 players. That means that the day is going to be filled with cuts and potentially some trades, so buckle up. But, that's not all. When the deadline passes on Tuesday, that doesn't mean that the Eagles are then just ready to roll. There's still even more work to do beyond the deadline.
On Wednesday, the period to claim players waived closes at 12 p.m. ET and then teams can start making practice squads. On top of this, we will see more cuts tomorrow as teams add new guys.
"Claiming period for players placed on waivers at the final roster reduction will expire at 12:00 noon ET," per the NFL's football operations website. "Upon receipt of the subsequent Personnel Notice, clubs may establish a Practice Squad of 17 players, as long as one player qualifies and is designated as an International Player. No club, including the player’s prior club, will be permitted to sign a player to a practice player contract until all clubs have received simultaneous notification via the above Personnel Notice that such player’s prior NFL player contract has been terminated via the waiver system."
It's been a busy few days for the Eagles so far, but there's more work to do.
The Eagles announce cuts ahead of NFL cut-down day
Here are all of the Eagles' cuts so far:
Lewis Cine, S
Elijah Cooks, WR
Terrace Marshall, WR
Orchaun Mathis, LB
Kyle McCord, QB
Eli Ricks, CB
Andre' Sam, S
Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB
A.J. Woods, CB
Kenyon Green, OL
Maxen Hook, S
Montrell Johnson, RB
EJ Jenkins, TE
Nick Muse, TE
ShunDerrick Powell, RB
Keilan Robinson, RB
There's a lot left to do, but the names that stand out the most from this list are Marshall and McCord. Marshall turned heads early in camp, but with the recent addition of John Metchie III, it made the receiver room more crowded. For McCord, he was drafted by the Eagles in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft and seemed like an easy option as a developmental quarterback, but that isn't the case.
