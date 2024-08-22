Eagles Find Receiver No. 3, Make Trade With Commanders For Penn State Product
PHILADELPHIA – It became increasingly clear with each passing day of training camp, the Eagles needed more depth at receiver, so Howie Roseman did something about it. The GM acquired Jahan Dotson and a fifth-round pick in 2025 from the Washington Commanders in exchange for a third-round selection and two seventh-round choices in the same draft.
A first-round pick just two years ago gives the Eagles more than just depth behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, but another bona fide weapon for the quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Eagles’ offense.
Dotson made 84 catches for 1,041 yards in 29 games with the Commanders to go along with 11 touchdowns. In four games against the Eagles, he made 15 catches for 159 yards and two scores.
Like Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, Dotson is also a Pennsylvania product, attending Nazareth High School and Penn State. Barkley is from Whitehall High and Penn State.
Dotson is known as a precise route runner and should fit well in the slot at 5-11. He is the No. 3 receiver that never fully developed during training camp.
Exactly why he was available is a legitimate question because listed behind him on the Commanders’ depth chart is Olamide Zaccheaus, who spent last year with the Eagles. Rookie Luke McCaffrey is also listed as a backup, as is recently-signed Martavis Bryant.
Dotson played 55 snaps in Washington's two preseason games. He was targeted five times, making three catches for 16 yards.
A third-round pick is a steep price, but Dotson has a contract that has two years left to run with a team option for a fifth year.
What Dotson does to the Eagles’ depth chart is also a legitimate question, especially if the Eagles keep just five. It looks like six might make more sense now. That answer won't be known until teams have to cut their rosters to 53 players by Tuesday afternoon.
Brown and Smith have two spots locked. Britain Covey should be the third after a stellar spring. Receiver coach Aaron Moorehead said during camp that Covey is earning a chance to contribute.
Rookies Johnny Wilson and Ainias Smith are two others in the mix, as are veterans Parris Campbell and John Ross.
Ross and Wilson, however, missed the final week of camp with concussions, so there’s a chance that maybe one ends up on IR to start the season, which means they won’t count against the 53, but they would have to miss at least four games before having a chance to return.
In addition to those four receivers, the Eagles also saw Joseph Ngata and Jacob Harris turn in solid summers and were considered longshots to make the roster. Not anymore, probably.
The acquisition of Dotson made life more uncomfortable for everyone else not named Brown and Smith.
