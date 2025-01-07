Eagles Today

Eagles Foreshadow A Return By Waiving Ian Book

The Eagles waived Ian Book on Tuesday, an indication that the team believes Jalen Hurts will be back for Sunday's playoff game against Green Bay.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) stands on the field during warmup prior to the game against the Washington Commanders.
PHILADELPHIA -  Nervous Eagles fans got a little respite Tuesday afternoon when Philadelphia waived quarterback Ian Book.

Book was brought back to the organization, first to the practice squad on Dec. 26, days after Jalen Hurts suffered a concussion against Washington. The Notre Dame product was then elevated to the 53-man roster two days later in order to serve as the emergency QB behind Kenny Pickett and Tanner McKee for the Dec. 29 win over Dallas.

In last week’s regular-season finale Book served as McKee's backup in a 20-13 win with Pickett serving as the emergency option due to his rib injury.

The mechanics behind the move foreshadow Hurts’ return to the lineup for Sunday’s Wild Card Weekend playoff matchup between the 14-3 Eagles and the 11-6 Green Bay Packers at Lincoln Financial Field.

Philadelphia likes to utilize the emergency QB option and to do that the player allocated to that role needs to be on the 53-man roster.

The implication is that by waiving Book the Eagles believe that Hurts, Pickett and McKee will be available for them against the Packers. 

Hurts has not practiced since suffering his concussion on Dec. 22 and the Eagles are set to practice on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday of this week. 

Although organizations are not allowed to discuss where a player stands in the return-to-participation protocol, the fact that Hurts had not progressed to practice until presumably Wednesday indicates that Thursday will be the day the QB1 is finally cleared. 

