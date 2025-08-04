Eagles Found Philly's Next Homegrown Superstar
The Philadelphia Eagles don't just have one of the best cornerbacks in the National Football League, but one of the best overall players.
Philadelphia used the No. 22 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to select cornerback Quinyon Mitchell out of Toldeo. The secondary was the Eagles' biggest weakness entering the offseason last year. The Eagles fell apart down the stretch during the 2023 season and so Philadelphia used its first two picks to try to fix the issue by taking Mitchell and Cooper DeJean.
Both thrived as rookies and have higher expectations now. Right now, the NFL is releasing its annual list of the top 100 players in the league. DeJean came in at No. 60. Mitchell is even higher. The league continued its rollout on Monday and revealed that Mitchell is making his debut at No. 49.
Eventually, each team is going to have trim down their rosters to 53 players. That means that there will be 1,696 players on active rosters and that number doesn't include practice squad, or injured players not on the active roster. All that is to say that there are plenty of players in the NFL. The fact that Mitchell entering his second season not only cracked the list, but is in the top 50 players in the NFL just goes to show that Philadelphia found a superstar.
He's entering just his second season in the NFL, but he's someone that Philadelphia can build the secondary around for years to come.
