Eagles Free Agency: What If Weapon Lands In Philly?
The Philadelphia Eagles have plenty of pieces at their disposal on offense.
Philadelphia already has one of the most expensive offenses in the game right now but the team at least has some cap space at its disposal. Over The Cap currently has the Eagles listed at just over $32 million. That number is going to drop. Philadelphia doesn't necessarily have $32 million at its disposal right now to go out and spend in free agency but the Eagles still could make some noise in free agency.
There is some serious starpower still out there on the open market. For example, Keenan Allen, Amari Cooper, Justin Simmons, Jaire Alexander, and Von Miller are available, to name a few.
Mandatory minicamp is behind us and soon enough training camp will be here later in the summer. The longer these guys remain available, the more it makes sense to keep looking.
The Eagles don't need to make any big moves, but if the price is right, adding someone like Allen would be a fun target. AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith are the team's top two receivers. Allen probably is too expensive. But, if he wants a chance at a Super Bowl ring, could he make sense as another option for Jalen Hurts?
This is probably a pipe dream, but Allen is 33 years old. It's pretty shocking that he's still available. If he wants to rebuild his value, there's no better place to do so than in Philadelphia. Again, this is a hypothetical and isn't likely, but it would be fun.