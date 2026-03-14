Jalen Hurts Endorses 'Amazing' Eagles OC Sean Mannion

The Philadelphia Eagles have a new offensive coordinator in Sean Mannion and the fanbase should be excited about his addition.

Obviously, the Eagles' offense wasn't as explosive as expected. Philadelphia finished the season 24th in the league with 311.2 yards per game. With Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert on the roster, it was a bit surprising that the franchise wasn't able to move the ball down the field consistently. Even the Arizona Cardinals averaged more total yards per game (325.8 yards per game) than Philadelphia despite the fact that they went 3-14 in 2025.

The Eagles moved on from former offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo and passed the baton to Mannion. One reason why the fanbase should be excited is the fact that Hurts, himself, sounds excited about Mannion, as transcribed by Zach Berman of The Athletic.

"He’s amazing," Hurts said to Berman. "I’m excited for what’s to come. Obviously, things have been limited given the timing of everything."

The vibes are high for Philadelphia

Oct 19, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach Sean Mannion against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This may not an extensive comment, but it is telling. The fact that Hurts is excited about Mannion to the point that he called him "amazing" after just a short time with the franchise is exciting. If you have been following along with the Eagles over the last year, these comments are a bit of a different vibe from previous comments made about Patullo specifically.

Former Eagles quarterback Nick Foles is another guy who endorsed Mannion shortly after his hiring and he actually had firsthand experience playing with him.

"He was a very impressive rookie," Foles said about Mannion back in January. "One of the more impressive rookies I've ever been around. You could tell right away with his work ethic, his knowledge of football at that point, and honestly, he always sort of — I don't know if he liked it when I said it — but it seemed like he had a photographic memory with his ability just to recall things.

"Either that or he just was constantly studying, prepping, flash cards or whatever it may be. You could tell he was really diligent. Gotten into the coaching world over the last couple of years. You knew he'd always be a guy that would climb the ladder. I feel like he's climbing it quicker than I thought and with the Philadelphia Eagles, which we just did a podcast earlier in the day talking about who they should go with. Unique hire."

If you're an Eagles fan, you should be very excited right now