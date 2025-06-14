Eagles Next Big Splash Should Be Ex-Cowboys Star
There has been a lot of buzz this week with the Philadelphia Eagles when it has come to free agency.
This is because Jaire Alexander was released by the Green Bay Packers and there has been a lot of chatter about the possibility of Philadelphia making a move. The Eagles could use even more depth in the cornerback room and Alexander is a star in his own right when healthy.
But, health is a big question with him. Plus, he could cost a pretty penny on a short-term deal. If the Eagles want to make a move for the cornerback room, there is another guy out there who has had success in the NFC East. Former Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, Carolina Panthers, Indinapolis Colts, Dallas Cowboys, and Minnesota Vikings star Stephon Gilmore is still available.
Gilmore is a former AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year. He started 15 games for the Vikings in 2024 and started 17 games with the Cowboys in 2023. He's one of the top cornerbacks in recent memory. He may not be a DPOY any longer, but he's a veteran who could have a similar impact as someone like Darius Slay from last year.
Gilmore has the pedigree and talent that could help Philadelphia as it tries to repeat as Super Bowl champs. The Eagles have a young cornerback room, why not bring a guy in like Gilmore who has had plenty of success and wouldn't cost much?