Eagles Free Agent Linebacker Admits To Curiosity Of Free Agency
PHILADELPHIA – Zack Baun is in love with football again. He can thank Philadelphia for that. His career has been revived by Vic Fangio and the Eagles.
The question is: will he thank them back before free agency begins on March 12 by agreeing to a new contract?
There are several key free agents that the Eagles won’t be able to bring back, and Baun should be at the top of the list.
He sounded like a linebacker ready to see what free agency will bring. The Eagles could lock him up before that time arrives, when the market will open with teams who have the most money to spend in free agency begin flooding the market with their greenbacks, overpaying here and there to try to improve their teams.
Baun could potentially get stupid money. As could defensive tackle Milton Williams. Let’s focus on Baun, though.
He is 28, having just celebrated that birthday at the end of December. He burst onto the scene pretty much out of nowhere, a special teams player in New Orleans who never got much of a chance to show what he could do on defense.
The Eagles, specifically, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, figured out the Baun puzzle and locked him into the right place for this defense.
Being in Philly, he said, "revived my love for the game, honestly. I think it was dwindling there in New Orleans for a while, and it just revived my love for this, the passion I have for this game."
Will any of that matter to Baun in his decision or will how much money he gets offered top it all? It didn't sound like he would agree to anything until free agency arrived.
“I’m curious,” he said during Thursday’s locker cleanout day. “I don’t know what it’s going to look like, honestly. My goal every time is to play the best football that I can. Hopefully it’s here. I love this place, and I really appreciate what they’ve done for my career and my family, and just everything. I got a lot of options to weigh, and a lot of stuff to think about.”
Baun has been shown the love all year long, and recently attended a Sixers game and called the experience “wild.”
“I never felt that sort of stardom,” he said. “I don’t like the attention, so it’s very different for me. It’s going to take some adjusting. But it’s good news, too, because bringing a Super Bowl to Philly, you’re a legend for life. It’s so freaking cool.”
It’s been said that Philly can be a great place to play when you win. And the Eagles have done that at its highest level, with Baun as one of the key pieces to the success of an18-3, championship season.
Will it be enough to stick around if the Eagles offer enough – even if it’s a bit less than what another team may offer - to make him want to stick around?
“I haven’t really thought about it much, honestly,” he said. “Just letting the dust settle on this Super Bowl victory. It’s a crazy accomplishment in itself. (Friday), I’ll celebrate with my team (at the parade). I’m excited for that. Then after that, I’ll really dive deep and think about what the future holds.”
