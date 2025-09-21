How AJ Brown Reacted After Eagles' Wild 33-26 Rams Win
The Philadelphia Eagles are 3-0 after a wild win over the Los Angeles Rams.
Jalen Hurts tossed a late go-ahead touchdown to DeVonta Smith and then the Eagles blocked a last-second Rams field goal to cement the victory. Philadelphia got production all over the place, including from star wide receiver AJ Brown. He had his best game of the season so far with six catches for 109 yards and one touchdown. After the game, he talked about the team's performance and utilizing the weapons on offense.
"Me personally, I truly believe we've got so many good players on this team and at times you can feel like we're being conservative and I don't think it should be like that," Brown said. "...Let your killers do their thing and play fast and play aggressive. Not saying that we haven't been, but me personally that's what I would like. Obviously, we're going to run the ball and we're going to set up the run off the pass and the pass off the run, but we have a lot of good players and we should just let them go."
The Eagles had another big day on Sunday
You can see a video of Brown's comments below.
The Eagles have now beaten the Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, and the Los Angeles Rams. All playoff hopefuls, but couldn't get past the reigning Super Bowl champions. The Eagles have another tough test next week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This Eagles team has shown that they can win in different ways to begin the season. Whether that is a big rushing day, staunch defense, or now the passing offense going off. This Eagles team can beat you in many ways. If none of these three teams could beat Philadelphia, even when it hasn't been at its best, it's hard to believe anyone can.
Philadelphia has weapons all over the place and on Sunday, Brown, Smith, Dallas Goedert and the passing offense really got going. How will they find a way to win their next game?
