Latest On Lane Johnson After Eagles Lose Third Straight

It's been a roller coaster of a season for the reigning champion Philadelphia Eagles and the team is smack dab in the middle of the worst stretch of the campaign.

There was a lot of excitement heading into Monday night's showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers. Saquon Barkley and Jordan Mailata both hinted at changes coming for the offense. While Barkley did break out with 122 rushing yards -- his first game over 100 yards rushing since Oct. 26 -- the offense was only able to muster up 19 points and Philadelphia lost in overtime.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Now, the Eagles are 8-5 on the season and have a lot of questions to address with just four games left in the regular season. Philadelphia will take the field next on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Eagles need Lane Johnson back

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65) reacts during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Philadelphia isn't at full strength right now. One of the team's critical pieces on offense has been out with Lane Johnson not playing in a game since Nov. 16 due to a Lisfranc sprain in his right foot. The Eagles are riding a three-game losing streak and all have been without the services of Johnson. ESPN's Adam Schefter pointed out on X on Tuesday that the Eagles are "hoping to soon get back" Johnson, on the bright side.

"Eagles hoping to soon get back their All-Pro OT Lane Johnson from his Lisfranc sprain in his right foot, and they need him. This season, the Eagles are 0-3 without Johnson," Schefter wrote. "Since Johnson’s rookie season in 2013, the Eagles are 120-62-1 in the 183 games he has played, a win percentage of .656. In the 42 games without him, the Eagles now are 15-27, a win percentage of .357."

When Johnson got hurt, it wasn't clear if he would need a stint on the Injured Reserve. Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reported back on Nov. 22 that the Eagles were not placing him on the Injured Reserve because there was a "good chance" he could return within four games, with an eye towards the Week 15 Raiders showdown.

"Eagles didn’t place Lane Johnson on injured reserve today because he won’t need surgery and there’s a good chance he could return within four games after suffering a Lisfranc injury to his right foot on Sunday, NFL sources said," McLane wrote on X. "Original estimate before further testing indicated he could be out 4-6 weeks. If Johnson misses only three games he would be back for the Raiders game on Dec. 14."

On Monday, Johnson stirred up the fanbase a bit by posting a single emoji on X.

👀 — Lane Johnson (@LaneJohnson65) December 8, 2025

Hopefully, this is a sign of good things to come for Johnson because the Eagles' offense needs him.

More NFL: Eagles Playoff Picture Takes Hit After Costly Chargers Loss