Eagles Get Good News On Star Defensive Tackle Ahead Of Super Bowl LIX
NEW ORLEANS – Jalen Carter will play in Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome. There wasn't any doubt he wasn’t going to play, even though an illness prevented him from attending media availability all week after Monday's Media Night.
He was listed as a full participant in Thursday’s practice, so all systems seem to be set or the All-Pro defensive tackle, and that is certainly welcome news for the Eagles, and potentially bad news for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Carter, a shy 23-year-old kid, has been the talk of many media sessions this week, even if he wasn’t around to talk about his first Super Bowl experience.
“He's a physical specimen,” said Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, a menace in his own right and six-time All-Pro. “He's strong, physical. He's an unorthodox player. He can take over a game at any moment. I have so much respect for the young kid. I feel like if he keeps going, he can be a dominant force in this league.”
Jones went as far as to compare Carter to a former Eagles great.
“You know, we're two different type of players, but his game is very similar to a Fletcher Cox, a young Fletcher Cox,” he said. “I have more of a finesse game. He's more about power and drive. He's a dominance type of guy.”
The Eagles listed three players as limited in Thursday’s practice – receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring), defensive lineman Brandon Graham (elbow), and reserve offensive lineman Nick Gates (groin).
Graham is expected to be added to the 53-man roster in time for the game, and there’s a chance Gates, now with a groin injury, could be released. The expectation is that Smith will play, too, after being one of the nine players placed on a riser during the last two days of Eagles availability.
Linebacker Zack Baun (groin), center Cam Jurgens (back), and guard Landon Dickerson (knee) were all full participants with Carter, and all were available to talk with the media all week. Except Carter. So, others did.
“I'll speak about the person first,” said defensive line coach Clint Hurtt. “I think he is a highly, highly intelligent young man - on the field and off. He's quiet and shy. I lot of people don't understand that, doesn't really say a whole lot. But obviously once he gets to know you he does.
“Unbelievable competitor. Loves game days. Physical, violent player. He's continuing to get better with his technique and fundamentals. I think his game is only gonna continue to ascend, but I just can't say enough to the level of how great a teammate he is. How unselfish he is. It's not just about him. He enjoys and loves his teammates. To me, those are the things that make him unique 0 even more than the physical skills.”
Asked what he thought Jones’ comment on Carter’s unorthodox style meant, Hurtt said: “His movement. His ability to play his position. He has rare traits as a mover. He's a 325-pound man that moves like he's 260, 265. His ability to bend, the change of direction. Slippery movement. You don't usually use a term like that with a guy that's 325 pounds. Those are abilities and traits that are simply God-given. That's a credit to him.”
