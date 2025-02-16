Eagles Get Started On 2025 With Futures Signings
PHILADELPHIA - Before heading to New Orleans and watching the roster he assembled capture Super Bowl LIX, Eagles GM Howie Roseman admitted “It’ll look different” when musing about the upcoming offseason.
That doesn’t mean Roseman expects any dispensation for taking home the franchise’s second Lombardi Trophy.
“The three best years we’ve had as a front office have led to three Super Bowls [appearances],” said Roseman. “When you can see that there is some kind of correlation between how well we do our job, and the opportunity it allows everyone in the organization to do their job well throughout [the season], it’s inspiring.
“Obviously, the resources change from year to year, and an underrated key to getting back [to the Super Bowl] was we really had resources, and really draft in 2022, 2023, and 24 to allow us to have some flexibility. Those are the things that I think about going forward, how can you get more flexibility when you have a lot of good players deservedly so making a lot money.”
The figurative handing of the baton from one year to the next happens with the annual futures signings and hitting on that kind of player would also add flexibility.
For Philadelphia, the futures signings came later this year because of the run to the Super Bowl but 13 names crossed the league’s transaction wire on Friday.
Brought back from the last incarnation of the practice squad for the Super Bowl were running back Ty Davis-Price, wide receiver Danny Gray, tight end Nick Muse, edge rushers Ochaun Mathis and K.J. Henry, defensive tackle Gabe Hall, off-ball linebacker Dallas Gant, cornerbacks A.J. Woods, Tariq Castro-Fields and Parry Nickerson, and safety Andre’ Sam.
Also re-upped were International exemption Laekin Vakalahi and WR Elijah Cooks, who had recently been on the PS before being released on Jan. 21
Those on the PS for Super Bowl LIX who didn’t get futures deals right away were three veterans who likely want to keep open their options for the start of the new league year: fullback Khari Blasingame, LB Nick Morrow, and edge rusher Chuck Harris, as well as WR/returner Kyle Phillips and quarterback Ian Book.
Of the players brought back the two most notable to keep an eye on are Davis-Price and Gray, both 2022 third-round picks of the San Francisco 49ers. TDP was selected No. 93 overall out of LSU and Gray 12 spots later out of SMU.
Davis-Price pushed for a 53-man roster spot in training camp last summer and spent the entire season on the PS. An NFL-level runner, at times he struggled in the passing game but did get incrementally better.
With RB2 Kenny Gainwell set to be a free agent and potentially in line for a better deal and more playing time elsewhere that could open a spot for Davis-Price.
Gray arrived a little later and immediately opened eyes, He was often cited by defensive teammates as the best scout-team player for the Eagles and usually tasked with mimicking the opponent’s best WR in practice.
Gray is a more skilled receiver than either of the Eagles’ rookies who were carried at the position on the 52. That said with A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Jahan Dotson around it's understandable why Philadelphia wanted the blocking traits of Johnny Wilson and the manufactured prowess of Ainias Smith as curve balls.
Muse, a late addition from Minnesota after the Vikings season ended, is also intriguing. He couldn’t break through a talented TE room in Minny led by T.J. Hockenson and solid backups Josh Oliver and Johnny Mundt but was regarded as an NFL player by the Vikings.
The Eagles are also obviously looking at building the depth at the position after previously signing former Alabama TE Cameron Latu, another former Niners third-round pick, to a futures deal in January.
