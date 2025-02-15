Jordan Mailata On Landon Dickerson's Knee Injury: 'There Are Times Where I Thought He Wouldn't Be Able To Go'
PHILADELPHIA - Landon Dickerson didn’t have his best game in Super Bowl LIX but he was out there fighting through a painful knee injury to help his team accomplish the ultimate goal, a 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs for the second Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.
Days later Dickerson was in the Eagles’ locker room for cleanout day with a full-length compression sleeve on his left leg, saying offseason surgery on his knee is likely.
Dickerson plans to meet with doctors soon and plan a course of action.
"It feels like s@#$ if I’m being honest," Dickerson said. "You have to get over that so you don’t think about it. It’s not meant to feel good, but when you get to the end like this it’s worth it.
"I’ve had a lot of injuries, I’ve had a lot of surgeries but I love football too much to let one little injury keep you from doing something."
A two-time Pro Bowl selection and second-team All-Pro in 2024 Dickerson didn't disclose the exact nature of the injury but his linemate and good friend Jordan Mailata did speak to how much pain Dickerson was playing through after being forced to leave the NFC Championship Game at halftime.
"There are times where I thought he wouldn't be able to go,” Mailata admitted. “But he's very disciplined. His treatment and his rehab, seeing him attack [that] the same way he attacks preparation for the game, it's inspiring.”
In the end, Mailata wasn’t surprised Dickerson gutted through the entire game. In fact, Dickerson and Mailata were the only two players to play all 74 offensive snaps as most players were able to sit early in what was a blowout win over the Chiefs.
“Just knowing Landon the past couple years I'm not surprised by that,” Mailata said. “Just knowing his work ethic, knowing his want to and will to get there and be able to play. It means the world to me.
“Shows me that it doesn't matter what he's going through, he's gonna be there for me.”
For what it’s worth, Dickerson was moving comfortably on cleanout day and surgery could mean anything from a so-called cleanup to more significant surgery.
Because Dickerson has two ACL injuries in college, knee problems always have to be looked at cautiously. That said, the lack of urgency and the fact Dickerson was cleared to play in the Super Bowl – not to mention talking at cleanout day and enjoying the Eagles’ victory parade – points to a somewhat positive outlook regarding the knee with well over five months until training camp.
"There’s a reason they make doctors," Dickerson said. "To fix things."
