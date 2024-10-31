Eagles Get Two Key Starters Back At Practice
PHILADELPHIA - A pair of important Eagles starters returned to practice on Thursday as Philadelphia continued preparations for Sunday's game against the reeling Jacksonville Jaguars.
Both defensive tackle Jalen Carter (shoulder) and left guard Landon Dickerson (knee) were back on the field for an uncharacteristically steamy Halloween session after missing Wednesday's practice. That’s a good indication that the Eagles (5-2) are managing the players to get them to Sunday against the 2-6 Jags.
On the negative side is that tight end Dallas Goedert (hamstring) and cornerback Darius Slay (groin) missed a second day of practice this week and things are trending negatively for them to play against Jacksonville.
Goedert has already missed two games since injuring his hamstring on the third offensive play against Cleveland on Oct. 13. Slay was injured last week in the 37-17 win at Cincinnati and was replaced by Isaiah Rodgers, who came up big with a PBU that he tipped to C.J. Gardner-Johnson for an interception.
Grant Calcaterra and Jack Stoll have been doing solid work in Goedert's absence.
Mekhi Becton (concussion) was limited on Wednesday and back on the field Thursday and it's expected that he is out of concussion protocol, something that will be confirmed by the team's practice report on Thursday afternoon.
Dickerson worked at his normal LG spot with the first team and Becton at RG. Tyler Steen, who started for Becton against the Bengals and filled in for Dickerson at practice on Wednesday, was back with the second team.
Starting left tackle Jordan Mailata, who is currently on injured reserve with a hamstring issue and must miss at least two more games, was at practice watching and speaking with his replacement Fred Johnson, who is coming off a solid game against Cincinnati and set to face off with another talented pass rusher in the Jaguars' Josh Hines-Allen.
Punt returner/wide receiver Britain Covey was again working on a side field with trainers during Thursday's practice for the second straight day. He has been on injured reserve for the past four games with a shoulder injury.
