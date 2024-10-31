Golfing With The President: Eagles Stars Hit The Links With Barack Obama
PHILADELPHIA - Saquon Barkley isn't quite as good at golf as his primary occupation but that hasn't stopped the Eagles' superstar running back from developing a great affinity for hitting the links whenever he can.
Barkley found out from Eagles' executive Dom DiSandro last week that he had the opportunity to be in quite the foursome at Merion Golf Club when extended an invite to swing the clubs with former President Barack Obama.
The nerves started to hit Barkley when stepping to the practice range at Merion earlier this week.
It wasn't the storied Club because Barkley had already gotten to play Merion during the Eagles’ Autism Foundation golf outing or even his boss, Jeffrey Lurie, tagging along with his $8 billion valuation aura, it was Obama, who had already arrived, and was waring up.
“How do I start this conversation," Barkley thought, "and what do I say?”
Barkley's good fortune was that Obama, regarded as perhaps the greatest orator of modern times and a seasoned statesman, spotted Barkley and took the lead.
"He asked me a lot of great questions. It was cool," said Barkley. "He definitely did his research. Asked me questions about my family. The coolest thing I took away from my experience with him was how he treats people, from the caddie, to anybody that came up to him, looked him in the eye.
"He made sure he had conversations with him, asked him what their name was. When you’re at that level, and you still take the time to do that, it was genuine too. You could tell it was genuine too.
"It inspires me — I try to do that already — but you can always try to do that even more."
It was a dream experience for Barkley and for quarterback Jalen Hurts, who tagged along even though the QB1's contract prohibits golfing.
When the competition started it was Obama and Lurie vs. Barkley and one of Obama’s golf partners. Hurts walked with the group.
"It was pretty cool," Barkley said. "Probably one of the coolest experiences I’ve ever had in my life. It was awesome to be honest. Got to spend about 4-5 hours with him. Also got to do something I love to do, play golf."
The veterans won.
"I’m in season right now. He’s pretty good though. He’s an athlete," Barkley said of Obama. "Merion is not an easy place either. If you’re not focused on golf right now, your first round of golf is tough. It’s a tough place."
"... I couldn’t make a putt all day," Barkley smiled before doing in on 18.
Barkley kept his conversations with the former president private but the RB did say he was interested in picking Obama's brain on leadership.
"I asked him a leadership question. We stayed away from politics and just kept it casual," said Barkley. "The political question I asked was how did you get into that life? What sparked that interest? He gave me fine answers on everything. And he talked a little crap too."
Hurts also mentioned Obama's trash talk.
“To see him out there enjoying himself and talking a little trash, that was cool,” Hurts said. "... I told him he didn’t want these problems yet. By contract I can’t golf. His day will come.”
