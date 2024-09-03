Eagles Getting Band Back Together With Return Of Fourth-Round Draft Pick
PHILADELPHA – The Eagles continue getting the band back together.
After adding tight end Jack Stoll to the practice squad last week, the Eagles brought back offensive lineman Jack Driscoll on Tuesday, less than 24 hours before they board their flight to Brazil to open the season against the Green Bay Packers on Friday.
Stoll and Driscoll were Eagles teammates for three seasons in Philly.
The Eagles also added receiver Kyle Phillips to the practice squad. To make room for him and Driscoll, the team parted ways with tight end Kevin Foelsch and safety Caden Sterns.
Driscoll was spotted in the locker room during Tuesday’s availability, so it’s no surprise that something was afoot.
He wasn’t allowed to talk on the record because the team had yet to make anything official, but off the record, he spoke about his recent wedding and his love for Phillies, who he called his National League team, because he loves the New York Yankees, too, but called them his American League team.
Driscoll was an Eagles fourth-round pick (145 overall) in 2020. He was considered one of their top reserves for the next four years and played in 50 games with 17 starts.
Driscoll, 27, became a free agent this past offseason after his four-year rookie deal expired. He signed a one-year contract with the Miami Dolphins. After making the initial 53-man roster on cutdown day, Driscoll was cut a day later.
It made sense he would return to the Eagles at some point, but it took time for a deal to develop, perhaps because Driscoll was likely exploring potential options to start elsewhere. A starting job will be difficult to come by for him with the Eagles, but he is an extremely solid depth option.
Stoll was an undrafted free agent the Eagles signed after the 2021 NFL Draft. He played in 50 games, with 26 starts in three seasons, and, while never a pass-catching threat, he was a more than capable blocker.
Phillips is 25 and 5-11, 189 pounds. He was a fifth-round pick of the Tennessee Titans in 2022 out of UCLA and has career catches for 259 yards with 98 yards returning kicks.
More NFL: Eagles Ready To Take Wraps Off Saquon Barkley: "He Can Go For It Here"