Eagles Legend Set To Play vs. Commanders While Starters Rest

The Philadelphia Eagles have at least two more games left before a long offseason.

Philadelphia will face off against the Washington Commanders on Sunday afternoon and then will host at least one playoff game afterward at Lincoln Financial Field. It's been a roller coaster of a season and this will actually be the first time all season the Eagles host back-to-back home games. The Eagles don't know who they will face off against in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs, but that will be known by the end of the weekend.

At the very least, there are two games left in the season with potential for more. Most of the noise of the week has been about the idea of resting starters, or playoff competition, or how the offense is running, among other topics. With the regular season finale coming up on Sunday, Eagles fans should keep a close eye on team legend Brandon Graham. The once-retired pass rusher returned to the fold when the team needed more depth earlier in the season. He's been good, too. He has three sacks in eight games played. On Friday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia shared to X that while the Eagles will be resting plenty of players on Sunday, Graham will be playing.

Eagles fans should watch Brandon Graham closely

Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham before a game against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"The Eagles can’t rest everyone on Sunday so 37-year-old Brandon Graham is expecting to play. The 16-year veteran says he’s excited to play in Week 18 with a bunch of his young teammates," Zangaro wrote.

Graham, who is in his 16th season with the Eagles, came out of retirement for a one-year deal to rejoin the franchise. At 37 years old and having already retired once, it's unclear what his next move will be. Could the Eagles convince him to go another year? Maybe. That's something that will be found out in the offseason.

For now, all that is clear, is that Eagles fans have at least two more opportunities to see Graham play: on Sunday against the Commanders and then in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs. Hopefully, there will be more games to come this season. But, take these next two games in, at least.

