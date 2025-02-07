Eagles "Giant Dude" Continues To Evolve But WIll Eagles Wait For Finished Product?
NEW ORLEANS – He’s been a run-stuffer all his life, pigeon-holed into a world of occupying blockers and letting defenders behind him make the plays. Along came Eagles defensive line coach Clint Hurtt and now Eagles nose tackle Jordan Davis is not only working on becoming more than just that, but his confidence to do more than that is on the rise, too.
Already playing in his second Super Bowl in just his three years in the NFL, Davis could look different to the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday’s Super Bowl LIX than what they saw from him as a rookie who played just 10 snaps in the Super Bowl two years ago.
“He’s always been little bit of an anomaly,” said KC center Creed Humphrey. “He’s a giant dude that’s athletic. He’s a tough matchup for sure. He plays rally hard and is another tough matchup for us. He’s one of those guys who is really big and really athletic, and he presents a unique challenge.”
The Eagles have until May to decide to pick up Davis’ fifth-year option that first-round picks get. The projection for that fifth-year option is just above $11 million. It will be an interesting decision when taking into account what Hurtt had to say earlier in the week during Eagles’ media availability.
“I'll tell you what, said Hurtt. “He's not even remotely close to being a finished product. He went from a world where all he was asked to do in college was play lateral and eat up combination blocks and let linebackers go make tackles. He already does that really, really well.”
Hurtt has begun to work with Davis on splitting combination blocks, to be ready to make a play when a lineman is able to get to the second level to make a block on a linebacker, and, yes, rush the passer, too.
“I want him to understand that when he's in the game, he can rush the passer, too,” said Hurtt. “With all these physical traits, you can rush the passer. Now let's build your rush and see that come to life. We saw that in the playoff game against Washington.
“That's not a one-time occurrence. He's going to continue to get better in that area. So, I'm not going to peg him as a one-trick pony or a guy that's on a limited basis. His game is still improving. If you think guys are finished products by the time they are in their 2nd or 3rd year in the league, then you're completely wrong.
“You get out of players what you coach and what you see them to be. I see Jordan and he can be an every down player. Without question.”
Hurtt has been exactly what Davis has needed to take that next step in the development of his game and confidence. He said he watched tape of his Super Bowl against the Chiefs two years ago and last year’s regular season game against them.
“Just to see how I’ve grown especially over the course of the years was noticeable,” he said. “It breeds confidence and it's a great feeling to just be a part of this team and to contribute to this team. Any way I can grow in this league, I’m going to grow. If you’re not growing you’re falling back. The things he taught me, the confidence he gives me, is immense.”