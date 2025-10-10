Eagles Today

Eagles-Giants Stock Market: New York Rookies Stun the Eagles

Giants rookie Jaxon Dart and Cam Skattebo gave the Eagles fits in a 34-17 upset.

John McMullen

Oct 9, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) celebrates after a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium.
Oct 9, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) celebrates after a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - The Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo show overwhelmed the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night.

The two Giants rookies dazzled with Dart, using his mobility to confound an Eagles' defense that came in without Jalen Carter (heel), and lost cornerback Quinyon Mitchell to a hamstring injury in-game. Skattebo was the physical presence, serving as a battering ram that pushed Philadelphia backward in a stunning 34-17 win.

The Eagles have now lost two consecutive regular-season games for the first time since Weeks 17 and 18 of the 2023 season.

Before losing to Denver in Week 5, Philadelphia had won 20 of 21 games.

THE BULLS

THE MINI-BYE - About the only positive coming out of this inconceivable upset is that the Eagles will have 10 days to try to figure things out before a Week 7 matchup at Minnesota, where they may face off against an old friend in Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz.

Disaster Area

Cor'Dale Flott
Oct 9, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants cornerback Cor'Dale Flott (28) intercepts the pass intended for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jahan Dotson (2) during the fourth quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

THE BEARS

HANDLING JAXON DART'S LEGS - Vic Fangio had warned his defense about Dart's mobility, and the Giants' rookie quarterback proved to be a headache with his ability to make something out of nothing.

PERSEVERANCE - Carter showed up on the injury report on Wednesday with a heel injury and was ruled out before the game. Mitchell joined him on the sidelines in the second quarter with a hamstring injury. Add in Nolan Smith, who is on injured reserve, and the Eagles were down three of their best defenders.

The defense handled that attrition poorly, and the ability to persevere better needs to be emphasized during the mini-bye week.

CAM SKATTEBO - The Giants' rookie out-toughed a team that Nick Sirianni has molded in that mindset. Skattebo finished just about every run moving forward and carrying defenders.

TANK BIGSBY - Nick Sirianni was so incensed by Bigsby muffing a kickoff near the end of the second quarter be basically screamed the recent trade pickup into being benched. The next time New York kicked off, it was veteran RB A.J. Dillon back with Will Shipley. Dillon also muffed a kick later in the game.

HISTORY - Jalen Hurts had thrown a franchise record 305 consecutive passes in the regular season without throwing an interception before leaving a fourth-quarter out in the red zone to Jahan Dotson too far inside. Cor'Dale Flott jumped the throw and returned for 68 yards, essentially sealing the game for the Giants.

MORE NFL: Eagles Make Curious Decision With Returning Defensive Star

Published
John McMullen
JOHN MCMULLEN

John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades. The current NFL insider for JAKIB Media, John is the former NFL Editor for The Sports Network where his syndicated column was featured in over 200 outlets including the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and Miami Herald. He was also the national NFL columnist for Today's Pigskin as well as FanRag Sports. McMullen has covered the Eagles on a daily basis since 2016, first for ESPN South Jersey and now for Eagles Today on SI.com's FanNation. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey and part of 6ABC.com's live postgame show after every Eagles game. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Home/News