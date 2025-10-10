Eagles-Giants Stock Market: New York Rookies Stun the Eagles
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - The Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo show overwhelmed the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night.
The two Giants rookies dazzled with Dart, using his mobility to confound an Eagles' defense that came in without Jalen Carter (heel), and lost cornerback Quinyon Mitchell to a hamstring injury in-game. Skattebo was the physical presence, serving as a battering ram that pushed Philadelphia backward in a stunning 34-17 win.
The Eagles have now lost two consecutive regular-season games for the first time since Weeks 17 and 18 of the 2023 season.
Before losing to Denver in Week 5, Philadelphia had won 20 of 21 games.
THE BULLS
THE MINI-BYE - About the only positive coming out of this inconceivable upset is that the Eagles will have 10 days to try to figure things out before a Week 7 matchup at Minnesota, where they may face off against an old friend in Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz.
Disaster Area
THE BEARS
HANDLING JAXON DART'S LEGS - Vic Fangio had warned his defense about Dart's mobility, and the Giants' rookie quarterback proved to be a headache with his ability to make something out of nothing.
PERSEVERANCE - Carter showed up on the injury report on Wednesday with a heel injury and was ruled out before the game. Mitchell joined him on the sidelines in the second quarter with a hamstring injury. Add in Nolan Smith, who is on injured reserve, and the Eagles were down three of their best defenders.
The defense handled that attrition poorly, and the ability to persevere better needs to be emphasized during the mini-bye week.
CAM SKATTEBO - The Giants' rookie out-toughed a team that Nick Sirianni has molded in that mindset. Skattebo finished just about every run moving forward and carrying defenders.
TANK BIGSBY - Nick Sirianni was so incensed by Bigsby muffing a kickoff near the end of the second quarter be basically screamed the recent trade pickup into being benched. The next time New York kicked off, it was veteran RB A.J. Dillon back with Will Shipley. Dillon also muffed a kick later in the game.
HISTORY - Jalen Hurts had thrown a franchise record 305 consecutive passes in the regular season without throwing an interception before leaving a fourth-quarter out in the red zone to Jahan Dotson too far inside. Cor'Dale Flott jumped the throw and returned for 68 yards, essentially sealing the game for the Giants.
MORE NFL: Eagles Make Curious Decision With Returning Defensive Star