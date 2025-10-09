Eagles Make Curious Decision With Returning Defensive Star
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - The Eagles activated linebacker Nakobe Dean off the PUP List for Thursday night's game against the New York Giants.
It was a curious decision for two reasons: the short week in which Philadelphia only held walkthroughs, and the turf at MetLife Stadium, which has a bad reputation with players.
Dean is coming off a very serious injury, a torn patellar tendon suffered on Wild Card weekend against the Green Bay Packers in the playoffs on Jan. 12 of this year.
The fourth-year veteran was eligible to return against Denver last week but Philadelphia decided to play it cautious and ruled Dean out Friday before the 21-17 loss.
With a mini-bye coming off after the Thursday night affair against the Giants, Dean would have avoided the MetLife turf and gotten a full week of practice before the Week 7 game at Minnesota.
Strange Timing
Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio addressed Dean's potential return on Tuesday.
"There's a chance he could be active this week," Fangio said before indicating it would be a limited role.
"Oh, it would just be – because he hadn't had any [2025] game [experience], no training camp – it wouldn't be a full-time role yet," said Fangio.
In Dean's absence, All-Pro Zack Baun and first-round rookie Jihaad Campbell have played very well as Fangio's LBs.
The duo is the only linebacker pairing in the NFL in which each has 30 or more tackles, one or more forced fumbles, and at least one takeaway.
Meanwhile, Baun owns the highest Pro Football Focus pass-rushing grade among NFL LBs with five hurries, two quarterback hits, and two sacks, while Campbell has the highest PFF grade among rookie defenders.
Baun is also the only league defender this season with 40-plus tackles, two or more sacks and a have a takeaway this season.
