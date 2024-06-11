Eagles GM Howie Roseman Got It Right With Haason Reddick
PHILADELPHIA – Once again Howie Roseman has read the room correctly.
The Eagles general manager swooped in when he saw contract strife between the Tennessee Titans and receiver A.J. Brown on draft night two years ago and landed Brown in a deal that was likely a big reason why Titans GM Jon Robinson lost his job. Brown is on a Hall of Fame trajectory and is signed through 2029.
Now comes the Haason Reddick situation. Roseman could see something coming that New York Jets GM Joe Douglas evidently could not – that Reddick wanted a new contract and if he didn’t get one, well, he wouldn’t show up.
So, it has come to pass that Reddick is a no-show for New York’s mandatory veteran minicamp this week. The edge rusher with the four straight double-digit sack seasons has yet to do anything with his new team because he didn’t participate in OTAs, either.
He is taking a strong stand since he will be fined for not showing up this week.
And to think this discord could have happened in Philadelphia. Roseman clipped it before it could happen, and, as unhappy as many fans were at parting ways with Reddick, it now looks like the right move.
It’s a tricky situation because the reports are Reddick is looking for $20 to $25 million per year and will turn 30 this year. How much and for how long are two contract questions the Jets – not the Eagles – must answer now.
The Eagles, of course, need Reddick to play this year after receiving a third-round draft pick in 2026 that could become a second-round pick, and he probably will. He wouldn’t dare sit out the season if he doesn’t get a new deal, would he?
And speaking of that compensation, there were some slings and arrows directed at Roseman for not getting something more immediate than a draft pick two years from now. Perhaps that is the best offer he could get from anyone, and the Jets could be in a place after this season that they won’t be considered a threat to win many games because they will have 30-plus free agents after this year, a season in which they seem to be all in making a playoff push.
Meanwhile, Roseman may have found a younger version of Reddick in 26-year-old Bryce Huff, who signed a three-year deal worth just over $16M per season. He is coming off his first double-digit sack season with the Jets and more could be on the way.
Roseman asked defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and defensive ends/outside linebackers coach Jeremiah Washburn their opinion of Huff before the GM signed him when free agency opened in mid-March.
“We liked him,” said Fangio. “He's been a good pass rusher for the Jets playing in somewhat of a part time role. Hopefully we can make him proficient enough to where he plays more, meaning his run play and on the occasion or two that we might want to drop him.”
Roseman knew then that Reddick wouldn’t be back, even though they had yet to reach a new deal with Josh Sweat and there was some thought that it would be Sweet who would be traded, not Reddick.
Once again, though, Roseman read the situation perfectly.
