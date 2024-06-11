Eagles Second-Year Cornerback Showing Vast Improvment, In Mix To Start
PHILADELPHIA – Kelee Ringo was just 20 years old when the Eagles drafted him last year, and even now, after one year in the league, he remains one of the youngest on the roster.
Ringo will turn 22 on June 27, and remains one of the five youngest on the team, but those younger are all rookies, with the youngest being Cooper DeJean, who won’t turn 22 until Feb. 9.
Predictably, he found his adjustment to the NFL game difficult. He looked lost last summer and, if the Eagles hadn’t traded way up in the fourth round to make him the 105th overall selection, he may very well have been released then added back to the practice squad when the team whittled its roster to 53 players at the end of training camp.
Except Ringo found a home on special teams. Despite playing one defensive snap in the first 12 weeks of the season, Ringo excelled on special teams as a gunner, and he would end the year with five tackles, which was tied for third most on the specialty units.
He found his footing late in the year, making four starts, but even in that one snap he played in Week 2, he recovered a fumble. Ringo excelled in two late-season games against the New York Giants when he made five tackles with an interception against them in the Christmas Day game and recorded a sack vs. New York in the regular-season finale on Jan. 7.
“You definitely have to grow up fast,” he said this spring. “That’s one of the biggest things. It’s a do-or-die. That’s the best way to explain it.”
Ringo is doing, and he had such a solid spring that he will compete with Isaiah Rodgers and rookie Quinyon Mitchell (who turns 23 on July 18) to start at the cornerback spot opposite Darius Slay.
All three players took turns rotating in with the first team this spring and each performed well.
“Kelee is difficult at times going against because I go against him a lot,” said receiver A.J. Brown. “He’s definitely growing. You can see a different step with him. I’m not going to put too much pressure on him, but you can definitely see a different step with him. He’s hungry. He’s competing at a high level.”
The difference between last year and so far this year has been night and day.
He said being more patient, not trying to do too much on a play, and understanding better the NFL game, have helped him immensely.
“When the ball is (thrown), I’m not having to think as much as I used to. So I feel that slows the game for me a lot more, so you’re able to play faster when you think less,” he said. “I thought I played pretty decent (last year), but I feel like there’s always room to get better, specifically at the corner position.
“I feel like it’s arguably one of the hardest positions on the field. Little things when I come out of my breaks, being able to see what offense is doing, seeing formations, and learning concepts and things like that can help me play at a higher level.”
Ringo now looks like he belongs in the NFL, and the battle to start with him, Rodgers, and Mitchell each in the mix will be a must-watch in training camp.
