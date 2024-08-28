Eagles Hang On To Veteran Defensive Back: "He Can Help Our Team:
PHILADELPHIA – Surprise, surprise, James Bradberry is still with the Eagles.
The veteran cornerback-turned-safety was linked to just about every other team as a trade possibility during the offseason or, at least, a cut candidate.
Neither happened, and the Eagles are hanging on to Bradberry, at last for now. Cutdown day came and went Tuesday and he was one of 11 defensive backs the Eagles protected on their 53-man roster.
It’s not that the Eagles didn’t try to deal him but finding value at this time of year is difficult. Look at the Rams, who parted ways with linebacker Ernest Jones for a fifth-round pick from the Tennessee Titans, and Jones is just 24 and coming off a 145-tackle season.
“James always has had really good football instincts,” said general manager Howie Roseman on Tuesday, shortly after the Eagles turned their 53-man roster into the league. “When you see him play safety every day here and see his ability to diagnose his football instincts. I think for all of us, that's a transition, that's a different position than playing outside corner.
“He's got a skill set. It's a long season. We already know that he's had tremendous success in this league playing outside corner as well. With the goals that we have for this football team, having a veteran player like that on the roster that we know we can rely on when called upon, we felt like was important.”
Credit to Bradberry, who talked earlier in the season about the move to safety being his idea because he wanted to find a role on the team. He could have pouted or copped a negative attitude, but that’s not who he is.
“He's a pro, and he's been a pro ever since he's come into this building,” said Sirianni. “He's led by example. He's led with his play and guys look up to him.”
Bradberry arrived two years ago after being cut in a salary-cap move by the Giants. He was named a second-team AP All-Pro in his first season, helping the Eagles reach the Super Bowl. Last year, he fell off a cliff and was just a shell of the player he had been the previous season.
“He's doing a really good job transitioning from corner to safety," said safety Reed Blankenship. “I mean, he’s starting to realize there's a lot more communication now. But like I said, he's doing a great job. Obviously, seeing the plays from a different depth is different.”
The Eagle felt they had seen enough of Bradberry because he did not play in the preseason finale against the Vikings.
Still, Roseman isn’t committed to keeping Bradberry on the roster for the entire season, though he said that is the case for any player.
“When you're talking about our 53-man roster at any position, things come up,” he said. “Opportunities arise for our football team, for other football teams, so I don't want to get into that with not only him, but anyone, because that backs you in a corner.
“We say this to our players. Our word's all we got. When we tell our players something, when we tell other teams something, we're going to abide by that. I'd hate to get up here and be dramatic about anything about anyone on the roster because through the course of the season things come up and opportunities arise. He's on the team because we think he can help our team.”
