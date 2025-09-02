Eagles Have 2 Rookies On CBS 2025 ‘Preseason All-Rookie Team’
The Philadelphia Eagles' rookie class could play a big role pretty quickly once the 2025 National Football League season begins.
The two guys that have gotten the most buzz throughout the summer are linebacker Jihaad Campbell and safety Andrew Mukuba. Campbell was selected with the No. 31 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft after Philadelphia finalized a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs. Mukuba was selected with the No. 64 pick in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Mukuba dealt with some injuries throughout camp, but was back at practice on Monday.
Another rookie who has turned heads didn't begin the summer as a member of the Eagles. Offensive lineman Willie Lampkin spent the summer with the Los Angeles Rams and was waived with an injury designation on August 26th before landing with the Eagles on August 27th.
There's a lot of talent from the rookies coming to town and both Campbell and Lampkin landed on CBS Sports' "Preseason All-Rookie Team."
The Eagles have some exciting rookies on their hands
"Lampkin, now on the Eagles roster after being waived/injured by the Rams, was tremendous in his first preseason game and was well on his way to another tremendous showing in Los Angeles' second preseason contest before suffering a knee injury," CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso said. "The 'too small' center played with the same tenacity, leverage, and vice-grip hands that we witnessed at North Carolina...
"Campbell was the first first-round linebacker picked by Howie Roseman, and he was ubiquitous in the preseason for the Eagles with a sack, five tackles, two of which were near the line of scrimmage, and just one snags for four yards in his coverage area. The former Alabama star looked ready to go."
Mukuba didn't crack the list, but there's a lot to like about him as well. Philadelphia lost some pieces this offseason, but there is some serious firepower coming back to the franchise in the form of this rookie class.
We'll start to see these guys on the field for real action on Thursday against the Dallas Cowboys.
