Saquon Barkley Reacts To Micah Parsons Trade, Eagles-Cowboys Opener
After months of waiting, the Philadelphia Eagles are just two days away from taking the field for a real, regular-season football game.
Philadelphia will kick off the 2025 National Football League season in style on Thursday night against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. On top of the glitz and glam of any NFL home opener, the Eagles-Cowboys showdown will have something no other game will: a Super Bowl LIX banner unveiling.
The Eagles are coming off their second Super Bowl win in team history and there will be plenty of noise around this fact on Thursday night. The Eagles will show off the banner and then get to work trying to bring another one to town. Eagles running back Saquon Barkley opened up about the feeling of seeing the banner come down.
"See it fall down, put a smile on your face and then gotta go right to work," Barkley said. "Got a division opponent coming in on a Thursday Night Football game and the start of a new season. What we did last year was special. It’s going to be cool to have that moment but the most important thing is winning that football game. That’s where our focus is."
There likely isn't a better answer to this question. The Eagles have done a good job throughout the summer acknowledging the Super Bowl win, but also turning their attention to the future.
Another topic that Barkley responded to was the biggest trade of the summer: Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers.
The Eagles superstar responded to the Micah Parsons trade
"I'm happy for Micah," Barkley said. "One, don't have to play him twice a year. And two, sadly still in the NFC, but I've known Micah since he was a high schooler. I tried my best to help recruit him to Penn State so we had a relationship for a very long time. For him to sign that contract and get the money that he wants, it's amazing."
It's been a big week already and the games haven't even started yet. That will change, though, on Thursday.
