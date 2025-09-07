Eagles Have Open Roster Spot: What Will They Do?
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles made a minor roster move Saturday afternoon, waiving offensive lineman Kenyon Green from the 53-man roster.
There was no immediate corresponding move, meaning Howie Roseman has an open spot on the roster to fill.
That tends to fuel heavy speculation with the GM's aggressive reputation, which is only heightened after signing proven edge rusher Za’Darius Smith on Friday, when early returns on the Eagles' edge-rushing situation were lukewarm during Thursday night's 24-20 season-opening win over Dallas.
The corresponding move for Smith, 32, was sending Ben VanSumeren to injured reserve after the fullback suffered a season-ending knee injury on the opening kickoff against the Cowboys.
Green, a 2022 first-round pick by Houston at No. 15 overall, was acquired in the trade that sent playmaking safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Texans. That deal was more about opening up some cash flow; however, even if many outsiders misinterpreted it as a player-for-player scenario because of Green's original draft pedigree.
The Texas A&M product never lived up to that draft hype with the Texans, and a perceived competition with Tyler Steen for the right guard spot in Philadelphia never materialized. The Eagles kept Green as a backup LG when healthy in camp, and the 24-year-old also missed significant time this summer with a shoulder injury.
Green was one of three inactives on the offensive line, along with rookies Drew Kendall and Cameron Williams, for the opener against the Cowboys on Thursday night. He didn’t make the Eagles’ initial 53-man roster before signing to the practice squad. Green was then re-signed to the active roster on Aug. 31.
Another return to the PS should Green clear waivers this time should not be ruled out of the question.
The Eagles Might Need Another RB
While you can never dismiss Roseman going outside the organization for help, as evidenced by the Smith signing, keep an eye on running back after BVS went down in the opener, and Saquon Barkley backup Will Shipley was forced to leave against the Cowboys with a rib injury.
If Shipley is forced to miss time, the Eagles would be down to just Barkley and veteran A.J. Dillon for their Super Bowl LIX rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2.
Former Notre Dame star Audric Estime was added to the PS last week and would be the next man up in-house.