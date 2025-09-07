Discipline Incoming For Eagles' Defensive Star?
PHILADELPHIA - Typically, when predicting any potential NFL disciplinary action, the idea is to lean on precedent.
However, in the case of Philadelphia Eagles star defensive tackle Jalen Carter, things could be harsher than usual, given the league's added emphasis on eliminating actions that hurt the game this season.
After the opening kickoff on Thursday, with fullback Ben VanSumeren down on the field with a season-ending knee injury, Carter and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott got in a verbal dust-up that ended with Carter spitting on Prescott.
Carter was ejected from what ended as a 24-20 Eagles' win and took accountability for his actions after the contest.
"It was a mistake that happened on my side, and it just won't happen again," Carter said. "I feel bad for my teammates and the fans out there. ... It won't happen again. I can make that promise."
Using prior standards, the likely endgame for Carter would have been a substantive fine with Thursday's ejection serving as a de facto suspension for Carter, allowing him to play in Week 2 at Kansas City.
"It was intense for me," Carter said when discussing the incident. "I wanted to be out there with the guys so badly, just to support and help, even just standing on the sidelines. But things went how they went. I made a promise to them boys that it won’t happen again."
ESPN's Adam Schefter noted that NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent, a former Eagles' Pro Bowl cornerback, explained to the league's head coaches and executives that sportsmanship posed one of the biggest threats to the NFL's brand at the annual owners' meetings in Palm Beach, Florida, this spring.
During that meeting, Vincent warned the league's power brokers that there would be "zero tolerance for acts that demean the game," according to Schefter. The kicker to that was that league discipline would be harsh for any violators.
The discipline for Carter is expected to be handed down on Monday, with a significant fine being the best-case scenario. If Carter is suspended for the Week 2 Super Bowl LIX rematch against the Chiefs, at least the Eagles could better prepare to be without their most talented defender for the game.
Losing Carter on the fly on Thursday night resulted in both Moro Ojomo (55 snaps, 90% of the Eagles' defensive total) and Jordan Davis (53, 87%) each playing a career-high number of reps. Backups Byron Young (22, 36%) and Gabe Hall (5, 8%) supplemented the interior work from there.
Davis Steps Up
Davis had an active game, finishing with three run stops, three hurries, and a batted ball, per Pro Football Focus. The fourth-year pro lost significant weight in the offseason with the idea to be better conditioned to play more snaps at a high level, and the first test in that regard came up aces for Davis.
The undersized Ojomo had a tougher time while having to often deal with powerful All-Pro Cowboys guard Tyler Smith.
Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio confirmed to Philadelphia Eagles On SI that he would be dressing five players on the interior of the D-Line and did exactly that. A similar scenario in Kansas City minus Carter, would mean rookie fourth-round pick Ty Robinson would make his NFL debut against the Chiefs.
The NFL's point of emphasis regarding player conduct stretches to perceived violent and sexually suggestive gestures as well.
"If I get that text or that call, about that conversation [of suspension], we’ll have it then," Carter said.
