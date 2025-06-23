Eagles Have Replacement For Super Bowl Hero
The Philadelphia Eagles unfortunately lost Milton Williams this offseason, but that doesn't mean the franchise's interior is going to take a massive hit.
Williams is a great player and had the best season of his career in 2024. He racked five sacks, 24 total tackles, and 10 quarterback hits in the regular season. He played in all 17 regular season games, but made just seven starts. He was great in the Super Bowl and had two sacks, but he ended up being way too expensive to keep.
Williams signed a four-year, $104 million deal to join the New England Patriots. With New England, he'll immediately will walk into a significant role. He was a big piece for the Eagles, but was a role player for most of his stint in town.
It will be interesting to see how the Eagles plan to replace him, but NFL.com's Gennaro Filice thinks third-year defensive tackle Moro Ojomo can be that guy and called him Philadelphia's "most underappreciated" player.
"Admittedly, this is my biggest projection in this exercise, given that the 2023 seventh-round pick has played just 456 defensive snaps in the NFL," Filice said. "But in the wake of Milton Williams’ departure in free agency, Ojomo is set to assume a bigger role, and I think he’ll seize the opportunity. Why? Well, among interior defenders with at least 300 pass-rushing snaps last season, Ojomo boasted PFF’s second-highest win rate (18.2 percent), trailing only Chris Jones (18.8 percent).
"Williams actually finished fourth (17.6 percent), underscoring what a blessing it is to line up next to double-team destroyer Jalen Carter. But unlike Milton, Moro will continue to reap that benefit in 2025."
Ojomo had 20 tackles in 2024 while playing all 17 regular season games to go along with five quarterback hits.