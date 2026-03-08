Eagles-Patriots AJ Brown Sticking Point Revealed

Free agency will begin across the National Football League on Monday. Could there be a big change on the way for the Philadelphia Eagles beforehand?

It's no secret that AJ Brown has been in trade rumors this offseason. The noise has been loud with most of the chatter centered around the New England Patriots. On Saturday night, NFL insider Josina Anderson reported that the Patriots have not been willing to give up a first-round pick for Brown, yet.

"New: From what I’m told earlier today, at some point in the latest talks between the Eagles and Patriots, an adjustment to a multi-asset asking price was floated," Anderson wrote. "However, New England’s maintained (so far**) they’re not giving up a first-round pick for AJ Brown, per league source."

On Sunday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that New England remains in the mix, but the Eagles' asking price remains rightfully steep.

The Eagles are handling the market well

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) is unable to make a catch as San Francisco 49ers safety Marques Sigle (36) looks on during the second quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"The Philadelphia Eagles are worth watching for reasons beyond A.J. Brown," Fowler wrote. "Philly is asking for a steep price for Brown — one executive said it wants a first- and second-round pick for him. Perhaps that changes. New England is in the mix."

Arguably, the big trades of the offseason so far have only justified the Eagles' asking price even more. It's been reported over and over that the Eagles are looking for a package in the range of a first- and second-round pick. Fowler is the latest to do so.

The Buffalo Bills got DJ Moore and a fifth-round pick in exchange for a second-round pick. Moore had 682 yards in 2025 and 966 yards in 2024. He has four total 1,000-yard seasons in eight years. Browon has had 1,000 or more yards in six of his seven seasons in the National Football League. If Moore was in a package around a second-round pick, there's no denying the fact that Brown should be worth more.

Maxx Crosby just got traded for two first-round picks. Now, he's an edge rusher vs. Brown as a receiver. The positions are valued differently, but still. If Moore and a fifth-round pick went to Buffalo for a second-round pick and the Las Vegas Raiders got two first-round picks for Crosby, Brown should fall somewhere in the middle, at the very least. If the Patriots, or any other team wants him, they're not going to get a discount for a top-five receiver in the game.