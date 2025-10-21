Eagles Have Two-Game Roster Exemption For Returning Star
PHILADELPHIA - Franchise icon Brandon Graham is officially back with the Eagles after a short retirement, but that doesn’t mean you will see No. 55 on the field Sunday against the New York Giants.
Eagles On SI has learned that the 5-2 Eagles have been given a two-game roster exemption for the veteran edge defender.
It can be lifted at any time, but currently Graham is not officially part of the 53-man roster yet, and the Eagles could use the next three weeks as a ramp-up period for the 16-year veteran, who originally retired in March.
The extra week is because Philadelphia’s bye is Week 9 after Sunday’s Week 6 rematch against the Giants at Lincoln Financial Field. Meanwhile, the exemption is for two games, not two weeks, meaning the Eagles could, in theory, sit Graham against the Giants and at the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 10 before adding him to the 53.
“We'll see,” Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said when asked how Graham can help his defense. “You see what kind of shape he's in, what kind of retention he has from last year.
“Shape comes in two forms. One, just your conditioning, but in football shape to contact shape. So hopefully, the sooner the better.”
Perhaps the best bet is sitting Graham this week against the Giants and getting him on the field against the Packers.
When pushed on the retention issue, Fangio admitted that his experience with Graham gives him confidence that it won’t be an issue.
Shorthanded
In the short term, Fangio doesn’t expect to have Azeez Ojulari this week after the former Giants player strained his hamstring against Minnesota.
That means a short list of Jalyx Hunt, Josh Uche, and Patrick Johnson on the edge if Graham isn’t ready.
However, Fangio can use rookie linebacker Jihaad Campbell in that role as well, with Nakobe Dean back in the mix at off-ball LB in base situations.
Graham holds the Eagles' franchise record for most regular-season games played (206) and is third in team history with 76.5 career sacks.
Through their 5-2 start, the Eagles have recorded just 11 sacks through seven games, only two of which are from edge rushers on the 53-man roster, one each from Johnson and Uche.
Whenever he is ready, Graham will likely start in a rotational role with limited snaps. However, Fangio became a fan of Graham’s last season, so efficiency will likely result in more playing time.
