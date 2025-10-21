You Can Have The Sizzle, Eagles' Vic Fangio Will Take The Steak
PHILADELPHIA - You can leave it to Vic Fangio to throw cold water on a specious narrative.
If there was ever a time to bring up Eagles' second-year edge defender Jalyx Hunt’s history as a one-time Ivy League safety at Cornell, it was after Sunday’s 28-22 win at Minnesota, when the now 6-foot-3, 252-pound defensive front player dropped into coverage as a flat defender and deftly picked off a gift from Carson Wentz before returning it 42 yards for a pick six early in the second quarter.
First things first.
When asked about the play at his weekly Tuesday press conference, Fangio directed the credit toward a ferocious pass rush by Jalen Carter, who turnstiled Vikings backup center Blake Brandel and crushed Wentz in the pocket immediately.
“The whole key to the play was Jalen Carter,” Fangio said. “He beat the center quickly, got into the quarterback's face, hit him just like we teach him to hit him, and he caused the interception, and Jalyx made a great catch.”
Blowing Up Narratives
The back end of the answer sounded promising, so Eagles On Si took the Fangio bait.
“Is Jalyx more natural at that aspect with his history obviously was a safety at one point in college?” this reporter asked. “Because you often have edge rushers dropping. Is he a little bit more natural with that?”
“You would think so, but not really,” Fangio assessed.
It’s the kind of blunt, no-nonsense evaluation that comes along with the veteran defensive coordinator.
A second-year player with a large upside, Hunt still has plenty of work to do to get better in Fangio’s mind. In fact, the DC believes Hunt’s top trait early in his career has been an ability to set the edge.
Hunt’s pass-rushing toolbox still needs work, and so does his consistency when asked to drop into zone coverage. According to Pro Football Focus, Hunt was the 13th-best player on the Philadelphia defense against the Vikings, even with the pick-six, with his top grades coming in run support, followed by coverage and then pass-rushing.
However, what Sunday in Minnesota did for Hunt was give a young, ascending player some confidence.
The Carter-like gold stars from Fangio will come only when Hunt's game becomes more well-rounded and consistent.
