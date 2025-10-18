Eagles Hit Jackpot; Rookie Called A 'Super Freak'
There's a lot of negativity out there right now when it comes to the Philadelphia Eagles, but that shouldn't necessarily be the case.
This is a first-place team that we are talking about. The Eagles are 4-2 on the season right now and have a one-game lead in the NFC East standings over the 3-3 Washington Commanders. No team in the NFC East has won the division in back-to-back years since the Eagles won four straight division titles from 2001 through 2004. The Eagles have gotten a lot of flak for a predictable offense and drama behind the scenes, but this is still a team with elite talent that can make some noise this year.
One player who has been a clear bright spot for the Eagles been rookie linebacker Jihaad Campbell, for example. The Eagles have put more of an emphasis on the linebacker position over the last two seasons with Vic Fangio leading the defense and it has led to some serious talent coming into the franchise. Last year, Zack Baun was the game-changer. This year, it's the rookie Campbell.
The Eagles drafted Campbell with the No. 31 overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft and he's been able to show what he can do this year with a starting role immediately. He's impressed his teammates, as well. For example, fellow rookie Ty Robinson said Campbell is a "super freak" for what he's been able to already do this season through six games.
"Obviously, you have to be a super freak to be a first rounder and then also to go out there and do what he has done,” Robinson said.
Jihaad Campbell is emerging as a Philadelphia star
He's not wrong. Campbell has started all six games for the Eagles so far this season and has filled up the box score with an interception, two passes defended, one forced fumble, 40 total tackles, one tackle for loss, and one quarterback hit. Quarterbacks are 11-of-18 when throwing his direction for 134 yards as well this season.
Campbell doesn't look like a rookie. He has an 83.2 Pro Football Grade through six games -- good for No. 12 among all NFL linebackers -- and he's just 21 years old.
This kid can do it all and the Eagles need it. The pass rush has been lacking this season and is hurting even more right now with Za'Darius Smith retiring. It's hard to imagine moving Campbell over to the edge because he's had the success he's had at linebacker this season, but he can do it all and the team opened the door to the possibility.
No matter how you look at it, the Eagles found themselves a star.